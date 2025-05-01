A top Ghanaian football administrator has stirred the hornet's nest with his latest comments about Eddie Nketiah

According to him, the former Arsenal striker is a better player than Spanish-born Black Stars forward Inaki Williams

However, netizens have sharply disagreed with his commentary, with many leaping to the defence of Inaki

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Ghanaian football administrator Eric Alagidede has ignited a fresh wave of debate across social media with his bold endorsement of Eddie Nketiah over Inaki Williams for a spot in the national team.

The discussion was reignited following the re-emergence of a 2022 video in which Nketiah hinted at a possible switch in allegiance to Ghana.

Eddie Nketiah has been backed as the better striker ahead of Inaki Williams. Photos by Crystal Pix/MB Media and Juan Manuel Serrano Arce.

Source: Getty Images

Eddie Nketiah hints at Ghana switch in old video

Born in Lewisham, London, to Ghanaian parents, the 25-year-old striker has long been on the Ghana Football Association’s radar, with multiple attempts made to convince him to represent the Black Stars.

While those efforts had previously been met with hesitation, culminating in his 2023 England debut during a friendly against Australia, as noted by Transfermarkt.

But since then, Nketiah’s international prospects with the Three Lions have stagnated.

With fierce competition for attacking positions in Thomas Tuchel’s setup, the Crystal Palace forward finds himself on the fringes of England’s plans.

That stalled trajectory has rekindled hope within Ghana’s football circles, where the need for a technically sound and goal-hungry centre-forward remains pressing.

Inaki Williams played his first AFCON with Ghana at the 2023 edition held in Ivory Coast. Photo by DeFodi Images.

Source: Getty Images

Football administrator backs Nketiah over Inaki

Weighing in on the discussion, Eric Alagidede, a former general manager of the defunct Nsoatreman FC, didn’t hold back in his assessment of the situation.

Speaking on the matter, he emphasised the urgency for the national team to integrate the English-born attacker, even going as far as to rank him above current Ghana international Inaki Williams.

“Let's pick him [Eddie Nketiah]. We need him. I’ll pick Nketiah any day over Inaki Williams,” Alagidede asserted on Sporty FM's Drive Show.

Delving deeper into his rationale, Alagidede pointed to Williams’ underwhelming goal return for the Black Stars.

Since debuting in September 2022, the Athletic Bilbao forward has managed just two goals across 22 appearances, a record that has raised eyebrows.

While Inaki brings versatility, work rate, and La Liga experience, Alagidede appears to be leaning towards Nketiah’s more direct and instinctive approach.

Fans react to Alagidede's comments

Alagidede's commentary did not sit well with a lot of netizens, who took to the comment section of the video to share their thoughts:

@Kobina_wilson allegded:

"They have started with agenda."

@Mosesadidonkor slammed:

"Nkwasia keka sei..You will pick Eddie Nketiah over Inaki na Jordan Ayew koraa ntipen ne Inaki."

@edkomdjie concluded:

"Foolish things nkoooaaaa."

Ghanaians slam Nketiah

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Eddie Nketiah's apparent openness to switch allegiance from England to Ghana stirred debate online.

On X, reactions poured in from Ghanaian fans, many of whom pushed back against the idea.

One user bluntly stated, "We don't need him, please. He should wait patiently for England."

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh