Sudan assistant coach Ignatius Osei-Fosu says Kwesi Appiah is a better coach than Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca

Appiah has qualified Sudan for AFCON 2025 and has them 3rd in their World Cup qualifying group

Meanwhile, Enzo Maresca's Chelsea are 5th in the Premier League with 60 points after 34 matches

Ignatius Osei-Fosu has stirred a lively debate in African and European football circles by boldly stating that Kwesi Appiah, Sudan’s head coach, is a better tactician than Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca.

Osei-Fosu’s comments have set social media ablaze, with fans, pundits, and analysts weighing in on the merits of both coaches.

Kwesi has vast experience

Speaking on Pitchside Podcast, Osei-Fosu, the assistant coach of Sudan’s national football team, made no attempt to water down his admiration for Appiah, one of the most respected trainers to handle the Black Stars who recently defeated Chad and Madagascar.

“Kwesi has vast experience than Maresca. If Ghana was a European team, Kwesi would have coached a France in there, to tell you the truth. It’s his ability, his charisma, and motivational skills together with being able to choose a tactical approach to suit your players.” Osei-Fosu said.

Osei-Fosu’s remarks point not only to Appiah’s long track record but also to the respect he commands in African football.

While Maresca is only in his first season managing Chelsea after a successful promotion campaign with Leicester City, Appiah has decades of coaching experience, including multiple stints as head coach of Ghana’s Black Stars.

Appiah’s impressive record with Sudan

Kwesi Appiah’s impact on Sudanese football has been immediate and impressive. Since his appointment, he has guided Sudan to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Even more striking is Sudan’s position in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers: they currently sit third in Group B after six games, keeping their dreams of a historic World Cup appearance alive.

Appiah’s ability to rejuvenate Sudan’s squad, instill tactical discipline, and inspire belief has won him admiration across the continent.

His work in Sudan has drawn parallels to his earlier success with Ghana, where he famously guided the Black Stars to the 2014 FIFA World Cup and an AFCON semi-finals.

Maresca’s rise in Europe

The former Manchester City assistant under Pep Guardiola, Maresca has impressed with his tactical acumen, leading Leicester City to the English Championship title and securing promotion to the Premier League.

Chelsea’s decision to appoint him as manager signaled a new direction, entrusting the Italian with rebuilding one of England’s biggest clubs.

While Maresca’s CV may lack the international experience of Appiah, his modern tactical ideas, especially his possession-based approach, have drawn praise in Europe.

However, Osei-Fosu’s argument focuses on depth of experience and adaptability—areas where Appiah undoubtedly has the edge.

A debate of context and recognition

The debate sparked by Osei-Fosu’s comments ultimately raises questions about the recognition of African coaches on the global stage.

Despite his successes, Appiah has not received the same level of global acclaim as European coaches like Maresca.

This discrepancy highlights the challenges African coaches face in breaking into elite European leagues, despite having comparable—or even superior—credentials.

