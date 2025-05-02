After Lamine Yamal dazzled against Serie A giants Inter Milan, 12-year-old Adam Qaroual is going viral at La Masia

From Lionel Messi to Yamal, now sensational Adam Qaroual is stealing the spotlight in the FC Barcelona academy

With Yamal and Qaroual, Barça’s youth revolution is in full swing as many Blaugrana expect the best to come

The famed walls of La Masia have witnessed the birth of countless footballing legends, from Lionel Messi and Andrés Iniesta to more recently, Lamine Yamal.

Now, another name is starting to buzz across the football world, Adam Qaroual who is just 12 years old.

The prodigy has taken social media by storm with a jaw-dropping display of skill that has left fans and scouts alike raving about his potential.

A viral wonderkid emerges

In a world where a single viral clip can turn a young talent into a global name overnight, Adam Qaroual has become the latest football prodigy to captivate fans.

A recent video, reproduced below, from La Masia’s training ground shows the youngster weaving through defenders with mesmerizing footwork, quick turns, and a composure that belies his tender age.

The clip has racked up millions of views within days, spreading like wildfire across platforms like TikTok, X, and Instagram.

Qaroual’s ball control, vision, and creativity have drawn comparisons to the very best La Masia graduates.

While it’s still early days, the excitement around his potential and the big things he could achieve is undeniable.

The Lamine Yamal effect

The timing of Qaroual’s viral rise couldn’t be more perfect. Just days earlier, 17-year-old Lamine Yamal dazzled in the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg against Inter Milan.

In a thrilling 3-3 draw, Yamal delivered a masterclass on the grandest stage, reinforcing his status as Barcelona’s next superstar.

His fearless dribbling, precise passing, and maturity in the face of Europe’s elite left fans awestruck.

Yamal’s performance reminded the world of La Masia’s unmatched ability to produce top-tier talent., with some Madrid fans targeting to burn his jersey just before the 2025 Copa del Rey final.

Now, with Qaroual’s emergence, the famed academy’s conveyor belt of prodigies shows no sign of slowing down.

La Masia, the talent factory

La Masia is not just about technical excellence, it’s about shaping players with intelligence, humility, and an understanding of the Barça philosophy.

Adam Qaroual’s development within this environment gives him an ideal platform to grow, learn, and eventually make his mark at the highest level.

Coaches and insiders at La Masia are reportedly thrilled with Qaroual’s progress.

His work ethic, combined with his natural flair, sets him apart from many of his peers. But crucially, they are keen to shield him from premature hype and ensure his development remains on track.

The future is bright

For Barcelona fans, the emergence of Adam Qaroual offers fresh hope and excitement.

With Lamine Yamal already lighting up the first team and Qaroual tipped to follow in his footsteps, the future at Camp Nou looks brilliantly bright.

