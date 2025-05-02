Ghana began the 2025 U-20 AFCON tournament on a disappointing note, drawing with DR Congo on Friday night

The four-time African champions struggled to find their rhythm and looked incoherent in their build-up play

They would hope to get their house in order before locking horns against defending champions Senegal

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian supporters have voiced their frustration after the Black Satellites were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by DR Congo in their opening Group C fixture at the 2025 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations.

Despite boasting an impressive roster filled with exciting talents such as Barcelona Athletic's Abdul Aziz Issah and 2023 African Games breakout star Jerry Afriyie, the team struggled to impose itself throughout Friday night’s contest at the Suez Stadium.

Ghanaians ripped into the Black Satellites after their 1-1 draw with DR Congo. Photo credit: @ghanafaofficial/X.

Source: Twitter

Disjointed Ghana held to 1-1 draw by DR Congo

Falling behind in the first half, Ghana had to rally to salvage a point, but the performance left much to be desired, as noted by CAF Online.

From the onset, the Satellites lacked cohesion.

Their build-up play was disjointed, with a noticeable absence of coordinated off-the-ball runs and synchronised movement in the final third.

Though they managed to carve out a few decent openings, poor decision-making and excessive dribbling meant those moments rarely threatened to shift momentum.

Coach Desmond Offei, seeking to reignite the spark that saw his side claim gold on home soil during the 2023 African Games, introduced tactical adjustments, rotating personnel in an attempt to lift the team’s intensity.

Yet, the rhythm remained flat, and the collective approach fell apart under minimal pressure.

Fans rip into Black Satellites after draw

Fans did not hold back their displeasure, taking to social media, particularly X (formerly Twitter), to express their disappointment with both the technical bench and the players’ lack of urgency and structure.

@As3mabagh1 simply put:

"Them shaa ooo eii."

@OgreyYamoah pinpointed the team’s lack of chemistry:

"We lacked team work."

@AOkpeseh was more analytical:

"Too many fouls committed, selfishness. Unable to pass the play. Was just annoying to watch."

@poundz__mk took aim at the tactical direction:

"Ghana played with no plan."

@opuro_wofa questioned the talent pool:

"Are these the best U20 players we have in this country??? 🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️. Their vision for passing and accuracy is very, very poor. Throughout the game they kept underhitting the passes. Simple 1/2 passes and through passes were a problem."

These criticisms reflect broader concerns about the team’s technical discipline.

Abdul Hakeem Sulemana was by far Ghana's best player in their opening group game against DR Congo on Friday, May 2, 2025. Photo credit: @ghanafaofficial/X.

Source: Twitter

Ghana’s inability to execute basic passing combinations and lack of composure in transition moments revealed cracks in preparation and possibly over-reliance on individual brilliance rather than structured play.

What lies ahead

With their tournament campaign now under scrutiny, the Black Satellites face a stern test next.

According to Flashscore, they are set to battle defending champions Senegal, who were themselves held to a 1-1 draw by the Central African Republic, on Monday, May 5, at 18:00 GMT.

It’s a clash that could shape Group C’s trajectory, and if Ghana hopes to reignite its quest for a World Cup berth, significant improvements will be required.

Michael Amer handed new jersey number

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Michael Amer is set to don Ghana’s colours at the ongoing U-20 Africa Cup of Nations.

The son of businessman Ibrahim Mahama received a new squad number following the official announcement of the final team list on Thursday, May 1.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh