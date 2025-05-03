Lionel Messi lashed out at a fan holding a Cristiano Ronaldo shirt after Inter Miami’s defeat to Vancouver Whitecaps

Messi shouted “Go watch him at Arabia” in frustration, a reaction caught on video and widely shared online

The emotional outburst followed Inter Miami’s elimination from the 2025 CONCACAF Champions Cup with a 5-1 aggregate loss

Lionel Messi was involved in a heated moment after Inter Miami’s painful exit from the 2025 CONCACAF Champions Cup semi-finals against the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Inter Miami were chasing history, hoping to secure their first CONCACAF Champions Cup title, but their dream was crushed after a 3-1 home defeat, which handed Vancouver a dominant 5-1 aggregate win.

Jordi Alba’s early goal gave Miami a glimpse of hope after trailing 2-0 from the first leg, but that momentum faded as the Canadian side stormed back with goals from Brian White, Pedro Vite, and Sebastian Berhalter.

While the on-field disappointment was immense, an incident involving Messi after the first leg added further drama.

Messi snaps at Ronaldo fan

Following the 2-0 loss in Vancouver, a fan attempted to provoke the Argentine star by waving a Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal shirt at him. The gesture didn’t go unnoticed.

Caught on video, Messi appeared visibly upset and shouted back at the fan, reportedly saying, “Go watch him at Arabia,” a clear reference to Ronaldo’s career in the Saudi Pro League.

The footage quickly went viral, sparking widespread debate online.

Some fans empathised with Messi, calling it an emotional reaction during a tough moment.

Others criticised the outburst, arguing that a player of his stature should show more composure.

Regardless, the incident added a fiery twist to an already disappointing campaign for the Inter Miami captain.

What's next for Messi's Inter Miami

Now, Messi and Miami will need to regroup and shift focus to domestic competitions as their continental hopes fade for another season.

Miami, currently fifth in the MLS Eastern Conference, have seven domestic matches before the league breaks for the Club World Cup in June.

They are in a group with Egyptian side Al Ahly, Portugal's Porto and Palmeiras of Brazil in the Club World Cup.

"Although it was the first time the club had advanced to the semi-finals, the defeat hurts us a lot because we imagined reaching the final," said Javier Mascherano, Inter Miami manager.

"But we have to accept that our opponents outplayed us.

"Now we have to focus on MLS.

"I'm not thinking about the Club World Cup. There's a month and a half to go and it would be a mistake to focus on that."

