Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo played a key role in a remarkable comeback as his side defeated Arsenal 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

The Ghana international, who came off the bench in the second half, made an immediate impact with a vital assist that sparked Bournemouth’s revival.

Semenyo Delivers Crucial Assist as Bournemouth Silence Arsenal at the Emirates

Arsenal started strongly and took a deserved lead in the 31st minute through Declan Rice.

The England international, making his 100th appearance for the Gunners, latched onto a brilliant pass from Martin Ødegaard, rounded Bournemouth keeper Neto, and slotted home his eighth goal of the season.

Despite creating more chances, Arsenal couldn’t extend their lead before the break.

Semenyo's long throw changes the game

Bournemouth came out with more intensity after the restart, and their efforts paid off in the 65th minute when Semenyo, who had just replaced Justin Kluivert, delivered a long throw into Arsenal’s box.

Defender Dean Huijsen rose highest to meet the delivery and powered a header past David Raya to make it 1-1.

The equaliser gave Bournemouth the momentum, and they didn’t stop there. Just seven minutes later, Iraola’s men completed their comeback.

A deep cross from Tavernier was headed on by Scott into the path of Evanilson, who bundled the ball into the net despite pressure from Raya.

It was a scrappy goal, but it put Bournemouth 2-1 up and left Arsenal chasing the game.

Partey returns but Arsenal slip again

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta named a strong starting lineup despite their upcoming Champions League semi-final second leg against PSG.

Thomas Partey returned to the midfield alongside Rice after missing the previous European fixture through suspension, while Ben White came in for the injured Jurrien Timber.

Arteta had hoped for a confident performance ahead of their crucial midweek tie in Paris, but the Gunners faltered late on.

The loss narrows their cushion over Manchester City in the Premier League standings and raises questions ahead of a pivotal European night.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, continue to impress under Andoni Iraola, with Semenyo’s game-changing performance once again proving vital.

