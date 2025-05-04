Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has revealed that a key player could be sidelined for their vital UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg against Paris Saint-Germain next week, following their disappointing 2-1 home defeat to Bournemouth.

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The Gunners suffered their first-ever home loss to the Cherries at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, surrendering a 1-0 lead and allowing Bournemouth to stage a memorable comeback.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is not convinced one of his key players will be ready. Photo: Crystal Pix.

Source: Getty Images

The result not only dents Arsenal’s domestic momentum but also comes at the worst possible time as they prepare to travel to Paris needing to overturn a one-goal deficit from the first leg.

Arteta opted to field a near full-strength lineup despite the looming Champions League clash, showing intent to stay competitive in the Premier League.

His approach appeared to pay off early when Declan Rice marked his 100th appearance for the club by opening the scoring. The England midfielder coolly finished after connecting with a clever through ball from Martin Odegaard.

But Arsenal’s recurring problem of failing to build on a lead reared its head once again.

In the second half, Andoni Iraola’s side began to grow in confidence. The equaliser came via a powerful header from Dean Huijsen, a player rumoured to be on Arsenal’s radar.

Minutes later, Arsenal's defensive fragility was exposed again as Evanilson bundled home a scrappy second from a corner.

Arteta confirms huge injury blow

After the game, Arteta admitted that Jurrien Timber is a major doubt for next week’s crucial UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg against Paris Saint-Germain.

The Dutch defender was forced off late in the first leg at the Emirates, where Ousmane Dembélé's goal gave PSG a 1-0 advantage heading into the return fixture in Paris.

Timber, who has been a key part of Arsenal’s defensive setup, was noticeably absent from the squad that faced Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday.

Speaking before the 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth, Arteta confirmed that Timber had been ruled out due to a knock, which also kept him out of the matchday squad entirely. After the game, the Arsenal boss provided a worrying update on the defender’s fitness.

“Confident? No,” Arteta responded when asked if Timber would be fit in time for the PSG clash. “At the moment, no, because he wasn’t able to play here and we play again in four days.”

Arteta addresses other Injury Concerns

Mikel Arteta was left facing fresh injury concerns, as he provided updates on key players and called on his squad to harness their frustration ahead of next week's crucial clash against Paris Saint-Germain.

The Arsenal manager was quizzed post-match about an incident involving captain Martin Odegaard, who appeared to strike the turf awkwardly while taking a shot late in the game. Arteta admitted he had yet to receive a medical update.

“I haven’t had a chance yet to speak to the doctor giving me an update on that, so I don’t know,” he said.

The Gunners are already grappling with an injury list that includes Kai Havertz, Gabriel Magalhães, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Gabriel Jesus, Jorginho, and Riccardo Calafiori—all of whom were unavailable for selection against Bournemouth.

Despite the looming Champions League semi-final second leg in Paris, Arteta opted to start several key players. Declan Rice played 74 minutes, while William Saliba and Ødegaard completed the full 90. Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli were only withdrawn in the final moments of the match.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh