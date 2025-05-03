Ghana attacker Antoine Semenyo is just one goal away from hitting a personal significant feat in the EPL this season

As Bournemouth prepare to face Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday in Matchweek 35 of the Premier League, all eyes will be on Antoine Semenyo.

The Ghanaian forward is just one goal away from reaching a significant personal milestone, hitting double digits in Premier League goals for the first time in his career.

Semenyo has been a revelation for the Cherries this season, and with his recent form, few would bet against him making history against the Gunners.

Semenyo’s breakout season

The 25-year-old has scored nine goals and provided four assists in the Premier League, firmly establishing himself as one of Bournemouth’s key attacking threats.

Semenyo’s performance has been particularly remarkable in recent weeks. He scored back-to-back goals in the Premier League against Manchester United, a feat that underlined his confidence and sharpness in front of goal.

Beyond club football, Semenyo has also made an impact on the international stage.

In March, he was on target for Ghana during their emphatic 5-0 World Cup qualifying win over Chad in Accra, further boosting his reputation as a reliable goalscorer.

Milestone within reach

If Semenyo finds the net against Arsenal, it will mark the first time in his career that he has reached double figures in Premier League goals over a single season.

Achieving this feat would be a landmark moment for the forward, reflecting his growth and consistency in one of Europe’s most competitive leagues.

The ex-Bristol City man's ability to stretch defences with his pace, combined with his physical presence and composure in the box, has made him a nightmare for opposition defenders.

Manager Andoni Iraola will be banking on Semenyo to lead the line once again as Bournemouth aim to pull off an upset at the Emirates.

Liverpool already PL winners

On the other side of the pitch, Arsenal come into this clash with fewer stakes, with Liverpool already confirmed 2024/25 Premier League winners.

Mikel Arteta’s men sit second in the Premier League table with 67 points, and would probabaly look to add more points, however, the Gunners also have one eye on European glory.

Arsenal are preparing for a massive UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg against Paris Saint-Germain next week in Paris.

After suffering a narrow 1-0 defeat at home in the first leg, the Londoners face an uphill battle in the French capital.

The return of Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey, who was suspended for the first leg, will be a major boost for Arsenal as they look to overturn the deficit.

Thomas Partey’s return

Thomas Partey’s absence was keenly felt in the first leg against PSG, with Arsenal struggling to control the midfield.

His return to the starting lineup will not only strengthen Arsenal’s chances in Europe but also help them navigate a tricky fixture against Bournemouth.

Bournemouth’s strong season

The Cherries sit 10th in the Premier League with 50 points, showing remarkable resilience and attacking flair under Iraola’s guidance.

Semenyo has been a central figure in their success, but the team’s collective effort has been equally commendable.

A top-half finish would represent an excellent achievement for Bournemouth, and a result against Arsenal would only further highlight their progress.

The Cherries will travel to the Emirates with confidence, knowing they have the tools to trouble one of the league’s elite sides.

Semenyo vs. Partey

This fixture will also have an intriguing subplot for Ghanaian fans, as Antoine Semenyo goes head-to-head with his national teammate Thomas Partey.

While Semenyo will lead the line for Bournemouth, Partey will anchor the midfield for Arsenal.

Both players have been instrumental for the Black Stars, and their duel on Sunday promises to be a fascinating watch.

For Semenyo, getting the better of his compatriot would add extra satisfaction if it leads to both personal glory and a positive result for his team.

Arsenal vs Bournemouth head-to-head

Arsenal have dominated recent meetings between the two clubs, winning five of the last six encounters.

However, Bournemouth secured a good 2-0 win over Mikel Arteta's side last time out in October 2024.

This season, Arsenal boast the second-best defensive record in the league, conceding just 29 goals.

However, Semenyo and his teammates will take heart from the fact that the Gunners have shown occasional vulnerability, especially when juggling European commitments.

Partey unavailable for Arsenal vs PSG in London

YEN.com.gh earlier reported Thomas Partey's big absence in Arsenal's 1-0 home loss to Paris Saint-Germain in their UEFA Champions League first leg semi-finals tie at Emirates Stadium.

The ex-Atletico Madrid midfielder received a third booking in the Gunners' 2-1 away win at Real Madrid in the last eight and sat out the clash of April 29.

