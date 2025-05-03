Arsenal’s defeat to Bournemouth has put their Champions League hopes in serious jeopardy, with several teams now within striking distance of overtaking them in the table

Furious fans are calling for Mikel Arteta to be sacked, accusing him of poor tactical decisions and exhausting the squad ahead of their Champions League clash against PSG

Despite leading through Declan Rice, Arsenal collapsed defensively, conceding twice in the second half to hand Bournemouth a historic league double over the Gunners

Arsenal’s hopes of qualifying for next season’s UEFA Champions League took a major hit on Saturday after they blew a first-half lead to lose 2-1 at home to Bournemouth.

The defeat has ignited outrage among fans, many of whom are now calling for manager Mikel Arteta to be sacked.

Arsenal Fans Call for Arteta’s Exit as Top-Five Finish Slips into Danger

Despite taking an early lead through Declan Rice, the Gunners collapsed in the second half, conceding two goals that handed Bournemouth a historic Premier League double over them.

With just three games remaining, Arsenal's grip on a top-five finish — which guarantees Champions League football — is loosening fast.

Arsenal fans demand Arteta’s sacking

Mikel Arteta’s men have endured a rocky Premier League run since February, with disappointing results against teams like West Ham, Manchester United, Crystal Palace, Everton, and Brentford.

The Gunners’ title dreams have all but evaporated, leaving the Champions League as their last chance at silverware. However, they trail PSG 1-0 heading into the semi-final second leg in Paris.

After the defeat to Bournemouth, fans vented their frustration across social media, demanding a change at the helm.

One fan lamented:

“Newcastle and Liverpool up next and we might miss out on Champions League football altogether. Embarrassing! Arteta talks a good game but delivers boring, stat-based football. Arteta out!”

Another added:

“Arteta is a clown. I’m not interested in what he has to say. If we don’t win on Wednesday, it could get painful.”

A third commented:

“Manager out of his depth, team not performing — Arteta needs to be sacked.”

A fourth fan wrote:

“All Arteta has done today is exhaust our squad before our biggest game in decades and drag us into a top-five race. If we go out of Europe next week, this manager can leave.”

Champions League qualification at risk

Arsenal remain second on the table but now face immense pressure. Manchester City trail them by just three points with the same number of games played.

Behind them, Newcastle (62 points), Chelsea (60), Nottingham Forest (60), and Aston Villa (60) all have one game in hand and could leapfrog Arsenal if they slip further.

To secure a top-five finish, the Gunners need at least four more points from their final three games — but the schedule is daunting.

Next up is a trip to Anfield, where they’re expected to give Liverpool a guard of honour for their confirmed Premier League title win.

That’s followed by a crunch clash against top-five challengers Newcastle, before they wrap up at home to already-relegated Southampton.

How Arsenal lost to Bournemouth

Declan Rice gave Arsenal the lead in the 34th minute after latching onto a clever Martin Odegaard pass and finishing confidently.

The Gunners appeared to be in control but failed to build on their advantage.

Bournemouth responded strongly after the break. Defender Dean Huijsen rose highest to head in an equaliser from a long throw-in, and minutes later, Evanilson struck the winner from a corner.

Despite Arsenal’s reputation for scoring from set pieces, defending them remains a glaring weakness.

The result leaves Arteta under intense scrutiny as fans and pundits alike question whether he is still the right man to lead the Gunners forward.

