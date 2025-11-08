Cristiano Ronaldo has finally revealed when he will tie the knot with his long-time partner, Georgina Rodríguez

Earlier this year, the 40-year-old football icon proposed with a stunning ring, setting the stage for what many believe will be one of the most anticipated weddings in recent memory

The announcement has stirred mixed reactions online, with fans sharing their excitement and curiosity after years of waiting for the couple to officially say “I do”

Cristiano Ronaldo has finally lifted the lid on when he will marry his long-time partner, Georgina Rodríguez, ending years of speculation surrounding their relationship.

The couple’s love story began in 2016 when Georgina was working at a Gucci store in Madrid.

Their connection grew quickly, and over the years, they have built a beautiful family together.

The pair share two daughters, Alana Martina and Bella Esmeralda, while Georgina has lovingly embraced Ronaldo’s three older children, creating a close and happy home.

Ronaldo reveals when he will marry Georgina

Cristiano proposed to Georgina in August 2025, marking one of the most talked-about moments in celebrity circles.

The model announced the engagement with a photo of her sparkling ring and a simple caption: “Yes, I do.” It was the fairytale moment fans had long anticipated.

For months, supporters wondered when the wedding would finally happen.

The wait ended when Ronaldo, in an interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan, confirmed that the ceremony would be held in September 2026.

According to Hola, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner smiled as he shared,

“We’ll get married after the World Cup. And I hope to arrive at my wedding with the champion’s trophy.”

While details of the venue remain secret, reports suggest the event will take place in Portugal, surrounded by family, close friends, and a few football greats.

Ronaldo hinted that Georgina prefers a more close-knit celebration.

“She doesn’t like big parties. I will respect her decisions,” he said, as cited by the Daily Voice.

Fans have flooded social media with messages of joy, celebrating a love story that has endured fame, family life, and the challenges of the spotlight.

@erencode wrote:

"Even Ronaldo have some couple goals."

@rehmanofficial6 added:

"And imagine if his team actually do it for him and they win it too that will be great."

@Animashaun0910 chimed in:

"Cristiano doing it in true GOAT style Trophy in one hand, wedding plans in the other priorities sorted!"

@dcxx_7 prayed:

"God, please make this happen."

Ronaldo seeks success with Al-Nassr

Away from wedding plans, Ronaldo continues to shine for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League.

The Portuguese icon is leading his team’s charge for their first title since the 2018/19 season.

With seven wins from seven matches, Al-Nassr sit at the summit of the table, and their captain remains as influential as ever.

The Knights of Najd are next in action against Neom on Saturday, November 8, at the King Khalid Sports City Stadium, where Ronaldo will look to extend their perfect run.

How Ronaldo celebrated Georgina on Val's Day

