Barcelona are chasing a remarkable fourth victory over Real Madrid this season after already sweeping three wins

Rising star Fermín López fired a bold warning to Real Madrid, promising that Barcelona will give everything

Real Madrid heads into the last El Clásico desperate to avoid a 4th straight defeat, with Carlo Ancelotti’s side eager to restore pride

Barcelona midfielder Fermín López has issued a clear warning to Real Madrid ahead of the final El Clásico of the season.

The 21-year-old stated that the Catalan giants are determined to take all three points when the two arch-rivals meet on May 11 at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys.

Speaking after Barcelona’s hard-fought 2-1 away win over Real Valladolid on Saturday, López made his intentions clear.

“After the Inter match, we’ll prepare for El Clásico, and we’ll give everything we’ve got in that game and take all 3 points,” he said.

His statements left no doubt about Barça’s hunger to complete a season sweep over Madrid.

Barça’s dominance over Madrid in 2024/25

Barcelona have been in sensational form against their biggest rivals this campaign.

The Blaugrana have already defeated Real Madrid three times across competitions, building one of their most dominant El Clásico seasons in recent history.

It all began with a statement 4-0 victory in La Liga at the Santiago Bernabéu, stunning Madrid fans and sending a powerful message across Spain.

Barcelona then followed that up with an emphatic 5-2 triumph in the Spanish Super Cup final in Jeddah, showing their superiority on neutral ground.

The third chapter came in the Copa del Rey final, where Barça edged out Madrid 3-2 in a thrilling contest to lift the prestigious trophy.

With three wins already in the bag, Barcelona now has its sights set on making it four out of four when they welcome Real Madrid for the final El Clásico of the season.

Fired-up Fermín López

López, one of the rising stars in Barcelona’s midfield, has been enjoying a breakout campaign under Hansi Flick.

The 21-year-old’s energy, vision, and ability to rise to big occasions have made him a fan favorite.

His post-match comments reflect not only his personal confidence but also the determination running through the entire Barça squad.

Madrid’s chance for redemption

While Barcelona is brimming with confidence, Real Madrid will arrive in Barcelona desperate for revenge.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side has struggled to match Barça’s intensity and creativity in their previous meetings, but they will be keen to avoid a fourth defeat at the hands of their fierce rivals.

The May 11 clash promises to be a high-stakes encounter, with Madrid eager to spoil Barcelona’s party and restore some pride after a bruising season of El Clásico defeats.

Season-defining showdown

As both teams prepare for what will be the final showdown between them this season, fans around the world are gearing up for another classic battle.

For Barcelona, it’s a golden opportunity to assert their dominance over Madrid once again and cap off a remarkable run of victories.

As for Real Madrid, it’s a chance to fight back and salvage something from their El Clásico record.

With Fermín López’s bold words setting the stage, the countdown to May 11 has begun, and the football world will be watching.

Pedri hailed as world's best midfielder

YEN.com.gh earlier reported Toni Kroos glowing tribute to Barcelona midfielder, Pedri, as the finest central midfielder in the game at the moment.

The 22-year-old old, Euro 2024 winner with Spain, has earned widespread recognition since he burst onto the scene couple of seasons ago, and the excellent statements of the Real Madrid legend is a testament to Pedri's growth and impact.

