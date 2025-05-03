Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed when he will announce his Real Madrid future as pressure mounts of veteran trainer

Real Madrid’s season has been filled with setbacks, Champions League elimination by Arsenal and a CDR final loss to Barca

Reports strongly link the ex-Chelsea, AC Milan, and PSG manager to the Brazil national football team job

Under-pressure Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has broken his silence on when he will officially address his future at the club.

Speaking at his press conference ahead of Sunday’s La Liga clash against Celta Vigo, Ancelotti confirmed he will announce his decision after May 25, when the La Liga season ends.

Carlo Ancelotti, Head Coach of Real Madrid, gestures during the LaLiga match between Getafe CF and Real Madrid CF at Coliseum Alfonso Perez on April 23, 2025. Image credit: Denis Doyle

“I will talk about my future after the 25th, not before,” Ancelotti said.

Turbulent season for Madrid

The 2024/25 campaign has been a rollercoaster for Los Blancos. Despite high expectations, the club has endured several major disappointments.

Real Madrid were eliminated from the UEFA Champions League by Arsenal in the 2024/25 UEFA CL quarter-finals as Ghana's Thomas Partey put up a solid showing.

That European setback was compounded by heartbreak in the Copa del Rey, where Madrid were defeated 3-2 by archrivals Barcelona in the final on April 26.

In La Liga, Madrid currently sit second with 72 points, four behind Barcelona, who lead the standings with 76 points after 33 games.

With only a handful of games left, the title race is slipping away from Ancelotti’s side, adding further pressure on the veteran coach.

Brazil rumors swirl

Ancelotti’s future has been one of the biggest talking points in European football this season.

Reports from Spain, Italy, and Brazil have repeatedly linked the experienced Italian to the Brazil national team job.

The Brazilian Football Confederation has long admired Ancelotti and sees him as the ideal candidate to lead the Seleção into the 2026 World Cup cycle.

While Ancelotti has delivered success in the past, including three Champions League honours and multiple domestic trophies, the team’s inconsistency this season has raised questions over whether his cycle at the Bernabéu is coming to an end.

Focus on the league finish

Despite the swirling speculation, Ancelotti was clear that his priority remains finishing the La Liga season strongly.

''My goodbye here, whenever it happens - it will be perfect. I love the club and the club loves me."

Madrid face Celta Vigo on Sunday, followed by critical league games that could decide whether they have any chance of overtaking Barcelona.

While the title looks increasingly out of reach, Madrid will aim to end the season with pride, and perhaps force Barcelona into a late slip-up.

Legacy at stake

Regardless of what decision Ancelotti announces after May 25, his legacy at Real Madrid is secure.

He has become one of the most respected and decorated coaches in the club’s illustrious history, winning two Champions League titles across two spells and commanding the admiration of players and fans alike.

Carlo Ancelotti of Real Madrid during the Spanish Copa del Rey match between Real Madrid v FC Barcelona at the Estadio de la Cartuja on April 26, 2025. Image credit: Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates

Whether his journey continues in Madrid or takes him to Brazil, all eyes will be on Ancelotti after La Liga’s final whistle.

