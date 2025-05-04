Toni Kroos has praised Barcelona star Pedri as the world’s best midfielder, highlighting his importance over big-name attackers

According to the ex-Real Madrid midfield gem, Pedri’s absence is deeply felt whenever he’s missing from Barcelona’s lineup

Toni Kroos says Pedri's dribbling and creativity in tight spaces set him apart from other midfielders

Real Madrid veteran former midfielder, Toni Kroos, has heaped glowing praise on Barcelona star Pedri, describing the young Spaniard as the best midfielder in the world.

Kroos, known for his sharp footballing intellect and technical brilliance, offered high praise that has captured headlines across Europe, with Pedri featuring for Barcelona in their recent Copa del Rey final triumph against Real Madrid.

Pedri, More Important Than The Attackers

In a candid assessment via Barca Times on X, Kroos highlighted Pedri’s immense influence on Barcelona’s play, going as far as to suggest that Pedri’s role surpasses that of marquee attackers like Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, or Robert Lewandowski.

“In my eyes, someone like Pedri is almost more important than Lamine, Raphinha or Lewandowski. They are the ones who decide games later on, but to even get there, Pedri is currently the best there is in that position in my eyes.”

Kroos’s comments reflect the deep appreciation top professionals have for midfield players who control tempo, dictate play, and create the platform for their attacking teammates to shine.

A Player You Miss When He’s Gone

According to Kroos, Pedri’s true value becomes most evident when he is absent from the pitch.

The German emphasized that Pedri’s importance extends far beyond goals and assists.

“Pedri, in general, is a player who you'll miss when he is not playing, no matter against whom. He not only scores goals, he doesn't only assist goals. He gives you solutions.”

Kroos pointed out that Pedri’s ability to offer passing options, retain possession under pressure, and break defensive lines makes him indispensable for Barcelona.

Stunning Stats Highlight Pedri’s Brilliance

Kroos underscored his admiration with striking statistics that illustrate Pedri’s impact.

According to the ex-Real Madrid star, Pedri outplays an average of 52 opponents per game in the UEFA Champions League and an astonishing 59 opponents per match in La Liga.

“He beats 11-12 defenders per game, which is the most difficult thing for a midfielder,” Kroos noted.

Such numbers highlight Pedri’s exceptional dribbling, vision, and ability to glide past opponents in tight spaces, qualities that few midfielders in the world possess.

A Rare Gift in Tight Spaces

One of the attributes that makes Pedri so special, Kroos explained, is his unique ability to dribble and outplay rivals even in the most crowded areas of the pitch.

“Pedri is one of very few midfielders in this position who has the gift of being able to outplay someone with a dribble in tight spaces. A player like Pedri helps you in all phases of the game.”

This rare combination of technical ability, intelligence, and composure under pressure has cemented Pedri’s reputation as one of Europe’s top young talents.

The Future of Barcelona’s Midfield

Pedri’s rise has been nothing short of sensational. At just 22 years old, he has already established himself as the heartbeat of Barcelona’s midfield and a key figure for Spain.

Kroos’s endorsement is a significant recognition that places Pedri among the game’s elite.

As Barcelona continues to rebuild for future success, Pedri’s presence will undoubtedly be central to their ambitions, and, as Kroos suggests, he may already be the best in the world at what he does.

Raphinha's praise for Pedri

YEN.com.gh earlier reported the Raphinha's commendation of midfielder Pedri, hailing him as the most key player of Hansi Flick's team in the 2024/25 season as Barcelona chase the treble.

The Spanish giants, who are leading the La Liga title race, defeated Real Madrid to win the 2025 Copa del Rey final, and are also in the semis of the UEFA Champions League.

