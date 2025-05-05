Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Global site navigation

Serwaa Amihere Calls Out GFA’s Kurt Okraku in Open Letter on Ghana Premier League Woes
Football

Serwaa Amihere Calls Out GFA’s Kurt Okraku in Open Letter on Ghana Premier League Woes

by  Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe reviewed by  Omoleye Omoruyi 3 min read
  • Serwaa Amihere has called out GFA president Kurt Okraku in a passionate open letter about the state of Ghana football
  • The screen goddess delivered the touching commentary on the back of a drab performance in the country's version of the El Clasico
  • The said match between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko was a pale shadow of its former glory

PAY ATTENTION: Follow YEN's WhatsApp channel for a daily dose of breaking news on the go!

Broadcast journalist and media personality Serwaa Amihere has delivered a heartfelt critique to Ghana Football Association (GFA) president Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, expressing deep concern over the deteriorating condition of the Ghana Premier League.

In a candid post shared on X, the GH One news anchor reflected on the disheartening scenes that unfolded during the most anticipated fixture in Ghana’s domestic calendar: Hearts of Oak vs Asante Kotoko.

Serwaa Amihere, Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku, Asante Kotoko, Hearts of Oak, Ghana Premier League, Ghana football, Black Stars
Serwaa Amihere calls out GFA’s Kurt Okraku in a passionate open letter. Photo credit: @serwaaamihere/Instagram and @ghanafaofficial/X.
Source: Twitter

Once a marquee showdown that filled stadiums and stirred nationwide excitement, this latest edition at the Accra Sports Stadium offered a grim reminder of how far the local game has fallen.

Read also

Hearts and Kotoko share spoils: 5 big lessons from the Super Clash

Serwaa Amihere calls out GFA president in passionate open letter

As a passionate supporter of the Porcupine Warriors, Serwaa could not hide her disappointment. She wrote on X:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"Dear Kurt Okraku, you have been the Ghana Football Association President since 2019, and your biggest mantra was: 'Bring back the love'.
"I support Kumasi Asante Kotoko, so our game against Hearts of Oak yesterday appeared in many of my social media feeds.
"Shockingly for Ghana's biggest football game, I have seen the attendance at the Accra Sports Stadium and wasn't impressed.
"I have even seen a fan saying the Ashanti Region Super Zonals Athletics Competition among Senior High Schools is interesting and worth attending than a game between Kotoko and Hearts."

Her comments struck a nerve, especially among football lovers who recall when Kotoko-Hearts duels were the heartbeat of Ghanaian sport.

Despite acknowledging that the Black Stars remain Ghana’s foremost football brand, Serwaa challenged the GFA president to recalibrate his priorities and elevate the local league.

Read also

Super Clash: Hearts legend reportedly denied inner perimeter access (video)

"Our biggest brand might be the Black Stars but we cannot discount the economic and social impact of having a well-organised and properly managed Ghana Premier League."

She didn’t stop there. Her open letter took on a constructive tone, laying out specific issues and recommendations.

"Sir, please fix security at our stadia, invest in marketing our game to attract fans, incentivise and renumerate properly match officials, get us improved playing pitches and make our league centres safe for families."

Drawing attention to the recurring problem of policy without accountability, she pointed out a systemic flaw that has plagued the league's development for years.

"One of the biggest challenges we face in Ghana is, we are good at coming up with slogans and policies, but after implementation, there is no proper tracking systems to measure the gains and identify challenges to fix."

She concluded with a pointed but respectful challenge to the GFA president:

Read also

Hiplife Grandpapa Reggie Rockstone to face William Addo in MMA event, video drops

"Dear Mr. Kurt Okraku, how do you think you have faired in managing the Ghana Premier League?"

Meanwhile, the said game, which provoked Serwaa's commentary, ended in a disappointing draw as noted by Ghanafa.org.

5 talking points from Hearts vs Kotoko Super Clash

In a related update, YEN.com.gh spotlighted five key takeaways from Ghana’s version of El Clásico.

The much-anticipated showdown between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko, held at the Accra Sports Stadium, ended in a dull goalless draw, a far cry from the rivalry's historic intensity.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Omoleye Omoruyi, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe avatar

Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe (Sports Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe is a CAF-accredited journalist with over five years of experience in digital journalism. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Integrated Rural Arts and Industry (2016). Godwin's career includes covering the 2023 AFCON and grassroots competitions within Ghana. He has also served as a Presenter at VNTV, a Sports Analyst at Obonu FM, and a Football Writer for a myriad of sports websites. He joined Yen.com.gh in 2024 to cover sports. Email: godwin.tagoe@yen.com.gh.

Tags:
Hot: