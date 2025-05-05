Serwaa Amihere has called out GFA president Kurt Okraku in a passionate open letter about the state of Ghana football

The screen goddess delivered the touching commentary on the back of a drab performance in the country's version of the El Clasico

The said match between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko was a pale shadow of its former glory

Broadcast journalist and media personality Serwaa Amihere has delivered a heartfelt critique to Ghana Football Association (GFA) president Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, expressing deep concern over the deteriorating condition of the Ghana Premier League.

In a candid post shared on X, the GH One news anchor reflected on the disheartening scenes that unfolded during the most anticipated fixture in Ghana’s domestic calendar: Hearts of Oak vs Asante Kotoko.

Serwaa Amihere calls out GFA’s Kurt Okraku in a passionate open letter. Photo credit: @serwaaamihere/Instagram and @ghanafaofficial/X.

Once a marquee showdown that filled stadiums and stirred nationwide excitement, this latest edition at the Accra Sports Stadium offered a grim reminder of how far the local game has fallen.

Serwaa Amihere calls out GFA president in passionate open letter

As a passionate supporter of the Porcupine Warriors, Serwaa could not hide her disappointment. She wrote on X:

"Dear Kurt Okraku, you have been the Ghana Football Association President since 2019, and your biggest mantra was: 'Bring back the love'.

"I support Kumasi Asante Kotoko, so our game against Hearts of Oak yesterday appeared in many of my social media feeds.

"Shockingly for Ghana's biggest football game, I have seen the attendance at the Accra Sports Stadium and wasn't impressed.

"I have even seen a fan saying the Ashanti Region Super Zonals Athletics Competition among Senior High Schools is interesting and worth attending than a game between Kotoko and Hearts."

Her comments struck a nerve, especially among football lovers who recall when Kotoko-Hearts duels were the heartbeat of Ghanaian sport.

Despite acknowledging that the Black Stars remain Ghana’s foremost football brand, Serwaa challenged the GFA president to recalibrate his priorities and elevate the local league.

"Our biggest brand might be the Black Stars but we cannot discount the economic and social impact of having a well-organised and properly managed Ghana Premier League."

She didn’t stop there. Her open letter took on a constructive tone, laying out specific issues and recommendations.

"Sir, please fix security at our stadia, invest in marketing our game to attract fans, incentivise and renumerate properly match officials, get us improved playing pitches and make our league centres safe for families."

Drawing attention to the recurring problem of policy without accountability, she pointed out a systemic flaw that has plagued the league's development for years.

"One of the biggest challenges we face in Ghana is, we are good at coming up with slogans and policies, but after implementation, there is no proper tracking systems to measure the gains and identify challenges to fix."

She concluded with a pointed but respectful challenge to the GFA president:

"Dear Mr. Kurt Okraku, how do you think you have faired in managing the Ghana Premier League?"

Meanwhile, the said game, which provoked Serwaa's commentary, ended in a disappointing draw as noted by Ghanafa.org.

5 talking points from Hearts vs Kotoko Super Clash

In a related update, YEN.com.gh spotlighted five key takeaways from Ghana’s version of El Clásico.

The much-anticipated showdown between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko, held at the Accra Sports Stadium, ended in a dull goalless draw, a far cry from the rivalry's historic intensity.

