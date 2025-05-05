Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi is reportedly a done deal for Arsenal in a £51m deal, marking the start of a major summer rebuild

Thomas Partey is expected to leave Arsenal on a free transfer this summer, as Zubimendi’s arrival reshapes the midfield and signals a new era at the Emirates

New sporting director Andrea Berta will work alongside Mikel Arteta to oversee at least three major signings

Arsenal is preparing for a major summer overhaul, with Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi reportedly agreeing to join the club, according to a report by Mirror.

The highly rated 26-year-old has been on the radar of Europe’s top sides for years, with both Real Madrid and Arsenal monitoring his progress closely.

But it now appears that Mikel Arteta’s persistence has paid off, as Arsenal look set to complete a £51 million deal to bring the Spanish international to the Emirates.

Zubimendi’s arrival is seen as a significant upgrade in Arsenal’s midfield, adding technical quality, tactical intelligence, and the kind of ball retention Arteta craves.

His signing would also signal the end of Thomas Partey’s time in North London, with the Ghanaian veteran likely to leave on a free transfer when his contract expires this summer.

Is Zubimendi better than Thomas Partey?

Thomas Partey has been a key figure for Arsenal since he arrived from Atlético Madrid in 2020, but injuries and contract uncertainties have cast a shadow over his long-term future at the club.

With Zubimendi coming in, Partey’s role in the squad looks increasingly limited, and as things stand now, his contract situation is still uncertain.

Arteta and Berta plot ambitious moves

The arrival of Andrea Berta as Arsenal’s new sporting director is expected to add fresh energy to the club’s transfer strategy.

Berta, who enjoyed huge success at Atlético Madrid, is known for his sharp eye in the transfer market and ability to secure top talent at the right price.

According to The Mirror, Arsenal are planning at least three major signings this summer.

While Zubimendi is set to bolster the midfield, the club’s next big priority is a new striker to lead the line.

Arsenal target Gyökeres, Sesko

Arsenal have identified the need for a clinical No.9, and while Newcastle’s Alexander Isak has been admired, the club is focusing on more realistic options such as Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyökeres and RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko.

Gyökeres has been in sensational form in Portugal, with his strength, work rate, and eye for goal making him a standout target.

Pivotal summer at the Emirates

With Arsenal facing a difficult but not impossible UEFA Champions League semis second leg task against PSG on Wednesday, the Gunners are expected to be active in the summer transfer market.

Arteta and Berta know that smart moves in the transfer market will be crucial in closing the gap to Liverpool and Manchester City as well as Europe’s elite.

Arsenal fans pray for club ahead of PSG clash

YEN.com.gh earlier reported the viral prayer session of a group of Arsenal fans in Sierra Leone ahead of the massive PSG vs Arsenal Champions League semi-finals return leg.

Luis Enrique's side picked up a first-leg advantage after winning 1-0 at Emirates Stadium on April 29 thanks to Ousmane Dembele's solitary strike.

