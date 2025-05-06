Cristiano Ronaldo Jr has received his first international call-up, joining the U15 squad for the upcoming Vlatko Markovic Tournament in Croatia

The youngster is the only player selected from a non-European club, currently developing at Al Nassr’s academy in Saudi Arabia

He was eligible to represent five different countries at the international level due to his birthplace, residency, and family heritage

Cristiano Ronaldo’s son has officially been called up to represent Portugal’s U15 team, marking a huge milestone in his young football career.

The 14-year-old has been making waves in Al-Nassr’s youth setup, where he trains alongside his father in Saudi Arabia.

His consistent performances and eye for goal have now earned him a maiden international call-up to Portugal’s U15 squad for the Vlatko Markovic International Tournament in Croatia, taking place from May 13 to 18.

Ronaldo Jr Called up to International Duty

Ronaldo Jr was named in a 22-man squad by coach João Santos and will face Japan, Greece, and England at the tournament.

Despite being eligible to represent multiple nations — including the United States, Spain, England, and Cape Verde — the youngster has chosen to follow in his father’s footsteps by donning the Portugal shirt.

He’s the only player in the squad based outside Europe, joining names from top clubs like Tottenham, Porto, Braga, and Vitória Guimarães.

Ronaldo's lauds son's International call up

His selection didn’t go unnoticed by his father, who shared his pride in a heartfelt Instagram Story featuring the Portugal squad list and the caption: “Proud of you, son!”

Could Ronaldo and son play together?

The thought of Cristiano Jr lining up alongside his five-time Ballon d’Or-winning father has captured the imagination of fans.

While Ronaldo Sr, now 40, would have to extend his career for a few more years, he hasn’t ruled out the possibility.

“I would like it, I would like it,” he once said. “It’s not something that keeps me up at night, but I would like it. We’ll see. It’s more in his hands than in mine.”

The young forward has already shown flashes of brilliance.

In 2023, he was reportedly training two age groups above his level at the Mahd Academy and later captained Al-Nassr’s U13 side to the Saudi U13 Premier League title.

He has also previously featured in youth setups at Real Madrid, Juventus, and Manchester United.

Now stepping onto the international scene, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr’s journey to possibly creating football history with his father has officially begun.

Ronaldo's son imitates his signature free-kick move

Meanwhile, Cristiano Jr. was recently captured perfecting his father’s signature free-kick technique while playing with popular TikToker Rebeca and a group of friends.

The teenager, widely regarded as a potential heir to Ronaldo’s footballing legacy, is steadily advancing toward his dream of becoming a professional player.

A video, sighted by YEN.com.gh, perfectly encapsulates his development.

In the clip, the young prodigy is seen mirroring his father’s renowned free-kick stance, complete with the deep breath and measured composure that has defined Ronaldo’s set-piece routine for years.

After striking the familiar pose, Cristiano Jr. stepped forward and curled a stunning effort into the net.

Ronaldo's son ranks Madrid star ahead of superstar dad

In another publication involving Ronaldo’s second son, Mateo, YEN.com.gh reported that the Al-Nassr superstar has admitted he is not his son’s top footballer.

Despite being widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, Mateo ranks a Real Madrid star above his father.

