Cristiano Ronaldo’s legacy seems to be in safe hands after his son, Ronaldo Jr, earned an invitation into Portugal’s national side

The youngster is one of the two players based outside Portugal, currently developing at Al Nassr’s academy in Saudi Arabia

He was eligible to represent five different countries at the international level due to his birthplace, residency, and family heritage

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. has received his first-ever call-up to Portugal’s U16 national team, edging closer to the dream of a father-and-son duo representing the same country.

Head coach Filipe Ramos included the 14-year-old forward in a 22-man squad for the upcoming Federation Cup in Turkey.

He is eligible to represent multiple nations, including the United States, Spain, England, and Cape Verde, but the youngster has chosen to follow in his father’s footsteps by donning the Portugal shirt.

The youth tournament will take place from October 30 to November 4.

During the competition, Portugal’s U16 side will face Turkey, Wales, and England at the Emirhan Sports Center in Antalya, per Yahoo Sports.

Cristiano Jr makes Portugal U15 debut

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.’s latest call-up comes on the back of an impressive debut with Portugal’s U15 team earlier this year

The youngster bagged two goals in four appearances during the May Development Tournament.

He first represented Portugal at the Vlatko Markovic Tournament in Croatia, scoring a brace in the final against the hosts to seal a 3-2 victory for his side.

Watch Ronaldo Jr.'s goal in the final below:

Wearing the iconic number 7 shirt, just like his father, Cristiano Jr. operated as a left winger, the same position his legendary dad played in the early stages of his career.

The young forward has already gained valuable experience at elite clubs, currently developing in Al Nassr’s youth academy in Saudi Arabia after previous spells at Manchester United and Juventus.

One of only two players in the U16 squad based outside Portugal, the Al Nassr prospect continues his rapid rise and will now test himself against Europe’s best in a higher age group.

The current squad is dominated by players from Sporting CP (7), followed by Benfica (5) and Porto (4), while Ronaldo Jr. proudly represents Al Nassr, the club where his father continues to make history.

Cristiano Ronaldo himself rose through the ranks of Portugal’s youth system, beginning with the U15s and progressing through the U17, U20, and U21 levels before making his senior debut in 2003.

Across his time with Portugal’s youth teams, he featured in 34 matches and scored an impressive 18 goals, laying the foundation for his legendary international career.

Below is Ronaldo's stats with Portugal's junior side:

Portugal U-15: 9 matches, 7 goals

Portugal U-17: 7 matches, 5 goals

Portugal U-20: 5 matches, 1 goal

Portugal U-21: 13 matches, 5 goals

