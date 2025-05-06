A renowned Nigerian pastor delivered a razor-sharp prediction in a video about Arsenal months before it came to pass

According to the video, dated January 25, the clergyman boldly stated Arsenal will not win the Premier League

The video resurfaced just before the North London club takes on PSG in a bid to overturn the first leg defeat and reach the UCL final

Months before Arsenal’s Premier League title hopes unravelled, Nigerian preacher Pastor David Ibiyeomie had already foretold the outcome.

The outspoken founder of Salvation Ministries made a striking declaration on January 24, 2025, predicting that the Gunners would fall short in their pursuit of the English crown.

Preacher David Ibiyeome predicted Arsenal would not win the EPL title months before it ensued. Photos by @DavidIbiyeomie/Facebook and Stuart MacFarlane/Getty.

Source: Getty Images

Pastor Ibiyeomie's bold Arsenal prophecy comes true

At the time of his statement, Mikel Arteta’s squad sat just behind leaders Liverpool, firmly in the hunt to end a two-decade wait for domestic glory.

Yet, as the campaign progressed, Arsenal’s momentum faltered, and Pastor Ibiyeomie's words proved eerily visionary.

Liverpool would eventually clinch the title, sealing it with a vital victory over Tottenham Hotspur, per The Guardian.

In a now-viral clip shared on X, the man of God delivered his reasoning with conviction.

His message centred on a key principle often overlooked in football circles—psychology.

“Attitude is very powerful, it determines whether you win or not… attitude has power,” he emphasised.

“Arsenal has been second in EPL for two years, they don't have the attitude of becoming champions; they don't have a winning mentality; they were second before and second again."

He pointed to Manchester City’s evolution under Pep Guardiola as a blueprint for mental transformation.

“Man City had a problem before they became champions for once. They kept winning the EPL but never won the Champions League until they changed the attitude to have a winning mentality.”

“So you can have all the qualities and never win if your attitude does not change.”

Pastor Ibiyeomie also offered a cautionary observation about Chelsea, referencing their self-dismissal from title contention, and credited Real Madrid’s continued European success to an elite mindset rooted in belief and tradition.

Fans react to Pastor Ibiyeomie

His remarks sparked widespread debate online. Reactions ranged from light-hearted admiration to serious reflection:

@thedavidglobal joked:

"He knows about football ⚽😅"

@AdemolaFebian praised:

"Very charismatic preacher."

@sirpat72210380 called him:

"Papa with the vibe."

@ChindahLloyd reasoned:

"You can have all the qualities, but without the 'winning attitude' you will never win."

Can Arsenal win the Champions League after EPL failure?

The Champions League remains Arsenal’s only potential silverware, albeit a long shot.

Arsenal players discuss a free-kick situation against Bournemouth in the Premier League. Photo by Stuart MacFarlane.

Source: Getty Images

Following a narrow first-leg defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, Arteta’s men must overturn the deficit to secure their first final appearance in the competition since 2006, as noted by Sky Sports.

Pet dog predicts doom for Arsenal

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Arsenal’s Champions League semi-final showdown against PSG has taken an unexpected twist after a pet dog predicted doom for the Gunners.

With Mikel Arteta’s men trailing by a single goal, hopes of reaching the final may be dashed if the canine prophecy proves true.

Source: YEN.com.gh