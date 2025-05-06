Eleven Wonders owner reportedly demanded his money back from referees after a 1-1 draw against Techiman Heroes

Despite already qualifying for the Zone 1 playoffs, Wonders allegedly tried to bribe referees to secure bragging rights over city rivals

Eleven Wonders now face Real Tamale United on May 30 for a spot in the Ghana Premier League, hoping to move past the scandal

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Division One League side Eleven Wonders' owner, Nana Ameyaw, allegedly demanded a refund from match officials after his team failed to secure victory despite reportedly making some payments to the men in black.

According to coomunications officer of Techiman Heroes, Odehyeba Gideon Bekoe on Sompa FM in Sunyani, the away team pursued referee Frederick Samena after the match.

Eleven Wonders owner Nana Ameyaw reportedly demanded back his money from referee Fredrick Samena following Techiman Heroes 1 XI Wonders 1 DOL game on May 5, 2025. Image credit: Credit: Achim Sass

Source: Getty Images

Alleged bribe in Eleven Wonders vs Techiman Heroes

The Eleven Wonders owner had allegedly given money to the match referees to influence the outcome of their match against Techiman Heroes, hoping to secure a win.

However, the game ended in a 1-1 draw at Techiman Ohene Ameyaw Park, much to the frustration of the club owner, who reportedly approached the referees after the match demanding his money back.

The draw still allowed Eleven Wonders to secure qualification to the Zone 1 playoff, where they will face Real Tamale United (RTU) on May 30.

The winner of this high-stakes encounter will earn promotion to the Ghana Premier League.

Despite already sealing their playoff spot, Eleven Wonders were keen to defeat their city rivals, Techiman Heroes, to assert bragging rights.

“ The issue is that after the game, Techiman Eleven Wonders bankroller went to the referees room to demand for his money after the game.'' Odehye3ba Gideon Bekoe said.

Bitter Eleven Wonders- Techiman Heroes rivalry

While the result had no bearing on Eleven Wonders’ playoff qualification, the significance of the DOL match was not lost on the club’s management and supporters.

The fixture against Techiman Heroes carried added weight as a local derby, and a victory would have solidified Eleven Wonders' dominance in the Techiman football landscape.

Techiman Eleven Wonders main starting lineup in the 2024/25 Ghana Division One League. Image credit: Txiwonders

Source: Twitter

This context reportedly motivated the club to go to questionable lengths to ensure a win. Unfortunately for them, the plan backfired, leaving the club owner both embarrassed and angry.

The Road to Ghana Premier League promotion

Looking ahead, Eleven Wonders will now focus on their crucial playoff match against RTU on May 30.

Both teams have tasted top-flight football in recent years and will be eager to return to the Ghana Premier League.

While the reported bribery scandal has dampened spirits, the club has an opportunity to shift the narrative by performing well on the pitch.

Mohammed Polo and Abdul Razak clash

YEN.com.gh earlier reported the heated feud between two of Ghana football legends, Mohammed Polo and Karim Abdul Razak.

The ex-Hearts of Oak player and former Asante Kotoko playmaker were involved in a war of words after Polo reportedly claimed that Razak did not merit his 1978 African Player of the Year award.

The former Black Stars midfielder, winner of the 1978 AFCON with Ghana, fired back with some really strong words.

Both Polo and Razak missed out on the maiden edition of YEN.com.gh's 11 most influential figures in Ghana's football history.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh