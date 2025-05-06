Two iconic Ghana football figures, Mohammed Polo and Karim Abdul Razak are involved in a serious disagreement

The Hearts of Oak legend and Asante Kotoko great both contributed siginificantly to shape Ghana footbal to what it is today

Razak strongly defends his award, telling Polo to take it to CAF if he doubts his 1978 achievement

Two of Ghana's most celebrated legends, Mohammed Polo and Karim Abdul Razak, have found themselves at the center of an unexpected and heated war of words.

The controversy stems from Polo’s alleged claim that Razak did not deserve to win the 1978 African Player of the Year award, a statement that has sparked strong reactions and divided opinions among fans.

Polo questions Razak’s 1978 triumph

Mohammed Polo, famously nicknamed the “Dribbling Magician,” is regarded as one of Ghana’s most skillful players, known for his dazzling footwork and flair.

However, in comments that have set social media and sports discussions ablaze, Polo reportedly questioned whether Karim Abdul Razak truly earned his 1978 African Player of the Year crown.

Polo allegedly suggested that Razak’s performances at the time were not outstanding enough to merit such recognition.

The timing of Polo’s remarks has puzzled many fans, as the award was won over four decades ago.

Yet, it has resurfaced as a flashpoint for debate about legacy, greatness, and the criteria that define football excellence.

Razak fires back a Polo's comments

Karim Abdul Razak, nicknamed the “Golden Boy,” was quick and sharp in his response. Speaking to Kessben FM, Razak flatly rejected Polo’s claims and defended his achievement.

“When it comes to the greatest players of Ghana, Polo does not come near the GOAT level at all,” Razak stated firmly.

Razak’s remarks reflect his pride in what remains one of the most iconic moments in Ghanaian football history.

“Being a great player is not self-acclaimed, but earned. So, let the people judge. If he says I don’t merit the 1978 award, he should come to my house and take it or take it to CAF.” Razak added.

In 1978, Razak played a decisive role in helping Ghana win its third Africa Cup of Nations title, scoring crucial goals, including a famous winner against Tunisia in the semifinals.

Ghana GOAT debate: Divided football public

Some fans side with Polo, believing that greatness should be judged on consistent brilliance, while others back Razak, pointing to his historic achievements and international recognition.

On social media, many younger fans have called for mutual respect between the two legends, reminding them of the inspiration they have provided to generations of Ghanaian players.

Others argue that such public disputes risk tarnishing their legacies and the unity of Ghana football.

Mohamed Polo vs Karim Abdul Razak

Both Mohammed Polo and Karim Abdul Razak remain giants in Ghana’s football history.

Polo’s artistry on the field and Razak’s match-winning brilliance have earned them admiration across Africa.

While debates over awards and legacy are inevitable in sports, many believe that the focus should remain on celebrating their contributions rather than fueling personal rivalries.

As the dust settles, one can only hope that cooler heads will prevail and that both legends will find common ground, after all, they both helped lay the foundation for Ghana’s proud football heritage.

