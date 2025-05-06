The UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg between Inter Milan and Barcelona at the San Siro is delivering high drama, but for all the wrong reasons for Barcelona fans.

In a moment that will likely haunt Ferran Torres for a long time, the Spanish forward missed what many are already calling the “miss of the season,” failing to equalize as Inter hold their lead thanks to Lautaro Martinez’s opener and Hakan Calhanoglu's penalty.

Yann Aurel Bisseck blocks the shot of Ferran Torres of FC Barcelona during the UCL 2024/25 Semi Final Second Leg match between FC Inter Milan and FC Barcelona on May 06, 2025. Image credit: Dan Mullan

Source: Getty Images

A Gilt-Edged Chance Goes Begging

Barcelona were trailing 1-0 when the golden opportunity fell to Torres. A beautiful cross was whipped into the box, finding Torres perfectly positioned near the penalty spot with the goalkeeper scrambling.

It seemed harder to miss than to score, yet somehow, Torres fluffed his lines, slicing his effort wide of the target.

Watch the Ferran Torres miss against Inter Milan below.

The San Siro crowd erupted, but it was the Inter fans celebrating Torres’ blunder rather than the Barcelona supporters.

As cameras zoomed in on Torres, the frustration was clear on his face, while his teammates buried their heads in their hands.

A Crucial Moment in Inter Milan vs Barca tie

The miss couldn’t have come at a worse time for Barcelona. With the aggregate score delicately poised and Inter looking confident after Lautaro Martinez’s goal, an equalizer from Torres would have swung momentum back in Barcelona’s favor.

Instead, his miss preserved Inter’s lead and further boosted the home side’s belief.

For Barcelona, the opportunity highlighted the fine margins in Champions League knockout football, where one moment of composure can change the course of a match, and one lapse can prove costly.

Social Media Erupts Over the Ferran Torrres' Miss

As expected, football fans around the world quickly took to social media to react to Torres’ shocking miss.

Memes, gifs, and heated opinions flooded Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook, with many labeling it the “miss of the season.”

Some fans showed sympathy, pointing out the pressure of the moment, while others were far less forgiving, questioning why Torres was handed such a crucial role in Barcelona’s attack.

Pundits and former players also chimed in, calling it a glaring reminder of the importance of finishing at the highest level.

Lautaro Martinez Makes the Difference

While Torres’ miss made headlines, credit must also go to Inter captain Lautaro Martinez, who has once again proven decisive on the big stage.

His opening goal gave Inter the advantage on the night, and his relentless pressing has caused Barcelona’s defense constant problems before Calhanoglu made it 2-0 from the spot.

Inter, playing in front of a roaring home crowd, have looked sharp, compact, and determined to book their place in the Champions League final.

Can Barcelona Recover?

The big question now is whether Barcelona can shake off the disappointment of Torres’ miss and mount a comeback.

With time ticking away and the stakes sky-high, Barcelona manager Hansi Flick will be urging his players to stay focused and create more chances, but they will need composure in front of goal, something Torres sorely lacked in that crucial moment.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh