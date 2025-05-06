Barcelona fans have turned their back on one player after Inter Milan knocked them out of the Champions League in a dramatic 7-6 semi final clash.

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

As Inter Milan welcomed Barcelona to the San Siro stadium for the second leg of their Champions League clash, football fans across the world tuned in.

Several players stood out in the dramatic 4-3 win for Inter Milan, with Lautaro Martinez and Yann Sommer producing perhaps the best performances of their season so far.

However, there is one player that Barcelona fans think stood out for all the wrong reasons, and they've taken to social media to demand he is sold in the summer.

After the first leg of the Champions League meeting between Inter Milan and Barcelona ended as a 3-3 draw, the winner of the match in Milan would determine who progressed to the final at the end of the month.

A dramatic 90 minutes of football saw the match end as another 3-3 draw, taking the tie to extra time where Inter substitute Davide Frattesi scored the winning goal.

And there is one player who Barcelona fans think is responsible for their side failing to win the match on Tuesday, and they weren't afraid to let him know.

Posting on X, one Barcelona fan wrote: "Sell Araujo. How many times have I said this. Sell him. Sell him. Sell him."

Another agreed, stating: "This needs to be Araujo's final match for the club."

While one suggested: "Ronald Araujo should be shipped to Juventus this Summer. This guy and Ter Stegen can’t be my captains."

And another claimed: "Players like araujo make you hate the sport. the anger boiling inside of me right now isn’t good for my health man."

Araujo was named on the bench for the match but came on to replace fellow defender Inigo Martinez in the 76th minute of the match.

Unfortunately for the Uruguayan, his impact on the match was perhaps more important than anyone as he was at fault for both the goal that brought Inter back in to the match following what looked to be a winning goal from Raphinha, and the actual winner from Frattesi.

Araujo was the defender marking Acerbi before the equalizer and he also was responsible for Marcus Thuram being able to turn and set up the play for Fratessi's winning goal.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh