Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal was visibly heartbroken after his side agonisingly lost to Inter Milan in the Champions League

The 17-year-old, despite the sorrow, stood out as Barcelona’s brightest spark in their painful semi-final defeat

Though his UCL journey ended in the last four stage, the football world has taken notice of his talent

Lamine Yamal put on a performance beyond his years, but even his brilliance couldn’t prevent FC Barcelona’s Champions League dream from shattering in dramatic fashion at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

Following an emotionally charged semi-final second leg against Inter Milan, the young starlet sank to the turf in disappointment.

Yamal was visibly devastated by the outcome of a pulsating encounter that ended 4-3 after extra time and 7-6 on aggregate in favour of the Italians.

Lamine Yamal reacts to a challenge from Inter Milan pair Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Carlos Augusto. Photo by Quality Sport Images.

Source: Getty Images

Lamine Yamal shines but Barcelona fall short in UCL semi-final

Barcelona, chasing their first appearance in a Champions League final since 2015, looked to their teenage prodigy to spark a turnaround.

And he didn’t disappoint. Showcasing composure, confidence, and electric movement, Yamal was a constant threat on the right flank, as noted by Goal.

His changes of direction left defenders guessing, and he created several half-chances with quick feet and vision that belied his age.

Twice, he tested Yann Sommer with stinging efforts. On another occasion, his curling strike clipped the post—agonisingly close to tilting the balance.

Each action exuded promise; each touch spoke of a future star already playing with the maturity of a seasoned winger. But the night belonged to Inter Milan.

Lamine Yamal overwhelmed with emotions after Barcelona's exit

In the aftermath, a visibly emotional Yamal collapsed to the ground, overwhelmed by the cruel twist of fate.

Inter’s Marcus Thuram, recognising the pain behind the tears, embraced the distraught youngster, offering quiet consolation in a moment that transcended rivalry.

How Inter Milan broke Yamal and Barcelona hearts

The match itself unfolded with all the drama befitting a European classic.

Inter, holding the slight advantage from a 3-3 draw in the first leg, seized early control through Lautaro Martinez and a coolly converted Hakan Calhanoglu penalty, creating a two-goal cushion by halftime.

But as they had done in the reverse fixture, Barca fought back with grit.

Eric Garcia halved the deficit before Dani Olmo’s slick finish restored parity and ignited belief.

The comeback crescendoed in the dying moments of regular time when Raphinha capitalised on a Sommer rebound, handing the Catalan giants their first lead in the tie.

Then came the collapse. In stoppage time, with the Catalans moments away from sealing progression, Francesco Acerbi, thrown forward as a makeshift striker, latched onto Denzel Dumfries’ cross and forced extra time with a poacher’s finish.

That momentum swing proved fatal. Early in the added period, Davide Frattesi linked up with Mehdi Taremi to slot home the decisive goal, sending the home crowd into rapture and Barcelona into despair.

Source: YEN.com.gh