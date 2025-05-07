Lamine Yamal once again rose to the occasion on the biggest stage, delivering a standout performance despite Barcelona’s heartbreaking Champions League exit

Hansi Flick’s men were edged out 7-6 on aggregate by Inter Milan in a dramatic and historic clash at the San Siro’s Giuseppe Meazza stadium

Yamal appeared to have earned a crucial penalty after a challenge from Henrikh Mkhitaryan, only for the decision to be overturned following a VAR review

Barcelona and Inter Milan treated fans to another Champions League classic just a week after their thrilling 3-3 draw.

The San Siro was electric as Simone Inzaghi’s side struck first, with Lautaro Martinez opening the scoring in the 21st minute.

Hakan Calhanoglu then made it 2-0 from the penalty spot just before halftime, putting Inter firmly in control.

But Barcelona roared back after the break, with Eric Garcia and Dani Olmo scoring in quick succession to level both the match and the aggregate score.

The turning point came in the 70th minute when Lamine Yamal went down under contact from Henrikh Mkhitaryan, but no penalty was awarded—even though the contact appeared to continue into the box.

That decision added a layer of controversy to an already dramatic night of European football.

Why Lamine Yamal was denied a penalty against Inter

Barcelona appeared to have found a breakthrough with 20 minutes to go, thanks to Yamal’s relentless drive down the right flank.

The teenager glided former Manchester United and Arsenal midfielder Mkhitaryan with ease before the Inter midfielder clipped him with an outstretched leg to halt his progress.

Yamal charged toward the box in search of a decisive third goal, only to be brought down just as he entered the area.

Referee Szymon Marciniak initially awarded a penalty, judging that the contact spilled into the 18-yard box.

However, after being prompted by VAR, the Polish official took a second look at the incident on the pitchside monitor.

Following the review, he overturned his decision and downgraded the call to a free-kick outside the area, sparking outrage among Barcelona supporters.

Barcelona's Lamine Yamal faces Inter Milan's Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Carlos Augusto in the UCL semi-final second leg on May 6, 2025. Photo credit: Quality Sport Images.

Posting on X (formerly Twitter), ESPN’s rules and regulations expert Dale Johnson explained the reasoning behind referee Szymon Marciniak’s decision to overturn the penalty. He clarified that when it comes to tackles, the location of the initial contact is what ultimately determines the correct call.

“As I wrote in this week’s VAR review. Key difference. For a tackle, it’s the first contact that causes the foul. Continuing contact into the box from a tackle isn’t a penalty.”

"With holding/pulling, it that starts outside and continues into box, that’s a penalty.”

Inter Milan now await the winner of the other semi-final tonight (May 7), as Arsenal travel to face Paris Saint-Germain, per the Champions League website.

The Parisians hold a one-goal advantage heading into the return leg at Parc des Princes, after a win in the first leg at the Emirates Stadium on April 29.

Arsene Wenger slams 'cheap' penalty call for Inter Milan

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Arsène Wenger criticised the referee’s decision to award Inter Milan a first-half penalty in their clash against Barcelona.

The former Arsenal boss claimed Lautaro Martinez "bought" the foul and insisted youngster Pau Cubarsí made a clean tackle.

