Benjamin Asare of Hearts of Oak has been gifted a fresh car after his Black Stars debut against Chad and Madagascar

From public transport to premium wheels, Black Stars goalkeeper Benjamin Asare received the gift from a Ghanaian businessman

Asare has seen a remarkable growth, from GPL relegation with Great Olympics to Hearts and Ghana first-choice goalkeeper

In a touching display of generosity, renowned Ghanaian business mogul Alhaji Seidu Agongo has gifted Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Benjamin Asare a brand-new Hyundai Elantra as reported by YEN.com.gh on April 8 this year.

The car, which costs between GHC 143,000 and GHC 190,000 in 2025, was handed over to Asare in a brief but joyful ceremony held in Accra on Wednesday, May 7.

Benjamin Asare has been dashed a bran new Hyundai Elantra car by Alhaji Siedu Agongo on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. Image credit: ghanafaofficial, HeartofOakGH

The moment was a culmination of a fairytale rise for Asare, who recently captured the hearts of Ghanaians after making his debut for the Black Stars during the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar.

But beyond Asare’s on-field heroics, it was his humble demeanor, including being spotted traveling in public transport in Accra despite his growing fame, that touched many, including Alhaji Agongo.

The Man Behind the Gift: Alhaji Seidu Agongo

Alhaji Seidu Agongo is a household name in Ghana, known not just for his vast business empire but also for his philanthropic efforts.

Over the years, he has consistently extended a helping hand to individuals, communities, and institutions in need, spanning health, education, and sports.

Alhaji Agongo praised Asare’s determination and resilience, noting that his rise from the trenches of the Ghana Premier League (GPL) to becoming the Black Stars’ No.1 goalkeeper deserved to be celebrated.

The gift, which was initially reported by YEN.com.gh last month, was not just a reward for Asare’s performances but a statement that hard work, humility, and perseverance do not go unnoticed.

From Relegation to Redemption: Asare’s Remarkable Journey

Asare’s journey to stardom has been anything but smooth. Just a season ago, he was part of the Great Olympics team that suffered relegation from the GPL in the 2023/24 season.

However, his performances between the posts caught the attention of Hearts of Oak, who swooped in to sign him for the 2024/25 campaign.

With commanding performances in goal, he played a pivotal role in turning around the club’s fortunes, quickly establishing himself as one of the league’s best goalkeepers.

His stellar form earned him a long-awaited call-up to Otto Addo’s Black Stars squad for the World Cup qualifiers, a dream come true for experienced shot-stopper.

Asare made his national debut in the recent World Cup 2026 qualifiers against Chad on March 21 before featuring again against Madagascar in Morocco on March 24.

The Value of Asare's Hyundai Elantra in 2025

The Hyundai Elantra gifted to Asare is no ordinary car. As of 2025, the cost of the model in Ghana is estimated between GHC 143,000 and GHC 190,000, depending on the specifications and trim.

This places the car in the premium mid-range segment, known for its sleek design, comfort, fuel efficiency, and advanced features such as smart connectivity, enhanced safety systems, and modern infotainment.

Hearts of Oak and Ghana No.1 goalkeeper Benjamin Asare gifted a Hyundai Elantra by Alhaji Seidu Agongo. Image credit: @CitiSportsGHA

It will undoubtedly ease his daily commute, reduce stress, and allow him to focus more on his career without logistical worries.

Celebrating Benjamin Asare's humility

What makes this story even more endearing is the humility with which Asare has handled his sudden rise to fame.

Even after his national team breakthrough, he remained grounded, often seen using public buses in Accra.

Many fans and observers saw this as a refreshing contrast to the typical image of football stars living lavish lifestyles, and it further endeared Asare to the public.

Alhaji Agongo’s gesture can therefore be seen as a celebration not just of sporting success but of character.

Reactions from the Football Community

The news of the car gift has sparked widespread admiration on social media and within the football community.

Hearts of Oak’s management and players have applauded Alhaji Agongo for his kindness, while fans have flooded online platforms with praise for both the giver and the recipient.

With a new car in his garage and a blossoming international career, Benjamin Asare now stands on the brink of even greater achievements.

