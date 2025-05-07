Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has set social media abuzz with a confident social media reaction

Returning from suspension, Partey offers Arsenal crucial stability and leadership, potentially swinging the tie in Arsenal’s favor

The Premier League side faces an uphill task against Ousmane Dembele's PSG on their formidable home turf

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has set social media abuzz with a bold and cheerful Instagram post ahead of the Gunners’ crucial UEFA Champions League second-leg tie against Paris Saint-Germain on May 7.

After missing the first leg through suspension, Partey’s return has lifted the spirits of Arsenal fans, and his latest post has only amplified the belief that Mikel Arteta’s side can turn the tie around.

Thomas Partey of Arsenal during a training session and press conference ahead of PSG vs Arsenal semis second leg on May 07, 2025. Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC

Confident Partey to be key for Arsenal vs PSG

Partey posted a striking image of himself smiling confidently on Instagram, just hours before Arsenal flew out to Paris.

To many supporters, Partey’s smile suggests a quiet confidence that Arsenal can overturn the 1-0 deficit from the first leg at the Emirates Stadium, where Ousmane Dembélé’s lone goal separated the two teams.

The Ghanaian's cheerful demeanor comes as no surprise to those familiar with his mentality.

The former Atletico Madrid maestro is known for his composure and leadership in big games, and his Instagram post is being seen by many as a signal that he is ready to inspire Arsenal to a famous European comeback.

Arsenal boosted by Partey’s return from suspension

Arsenal sorely missed Partey’s presence in the first leg, where they struggled to control the midfield against PSG’s dynamic engine room.

Thomas Partey of Arsenal during a training session ahead of the crucial PSG vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League semis second leg on May 7, 2025 in Paris. Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC

Source: Getty Images

With Declan Rice having to shoulder much of the defensive workload alone, the Gunners were often overrun and failed to create clear chances.

Partey’s return for the second leg is a massive boost for Arteta’s side as he brings steel and tactical intelligence to the midfield.

Fan reactions to Partey’s Instagram post

Within minutes of Partey’s post, Arsenal fans flooded the comments with words of encouragement, fire emojis, and hopeful predictions.

Many saw the post as more than just a routine pre-match update, it was interpreted as a declaration of intent.

Even neutral observers noted that Partey’s mood reflected a dressing room that remains united and undaunted by the challenge ahead.

Can Arsenal reach the 2025 UEFA Champions League final?

Arsenal know they face a formidable task in Paris, who are led by the likes of Ousmane Dembélé in attack and Vitinha in midfield.

The Gunners, however, have shown remarkable resilience this season, especially away from home, with Partey shining in their 2-1 away win at Real Madrid in the previous stage.

With ex-Tema Youth player back in the fold, there is genuine belief that Arsenal can produce a memorable performance under the Parc des Princes lights.

Predicted Arsenal XI vs PSG

YEN.com.gh earlier reported the possible Arsenal starting lineup for the crucial UEFA Champions League match against Paris Saint-Germain.

The Premier League side, under the guidance of Mikel Arteta, is boosted by the return from suspension of midfielder Thomas Partey for the Paris showdown.

Partey's side aim to reach the 2025 UEFA CL final, where Inter Milan are waiting after ousting FC Barcelona 7-6 on aggregate, with Ferran Torres missing a golden chance in his team's 4-3 San Siro defeat.

