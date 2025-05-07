Ghana midfield heavyweight Thomas Partey is widely expected to start the upcoming PSG vs Arsenal CL clash

The former Atletico Madrid and Tema Youth player missed the first leg defeat at Emirates Stadium through suspension

Boss Mikel Arteta appears to give an idea about how his Arsenal starting XI against Paris Saint-Germain would look like

Arsenal face a monumental challenge as they head to Paris to overturn a narrow 1-0 deficit against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League semi-final second leg, and Mikel Arteta may have confirmed his Arsenal XI vs PSG.

Inter Milan have already sealed their 2025 UEFA Champions League final place after edging out Barcelona 7-6 on aggregate in the semis.

Ousmane Dembélé’s strike at the Emirates has left Mikel Arteta’s side with everything to do, but the Gunners have reason to believe.

Arsenal starting lineup for Premier League clash against Bournemouth on May 03, 2025 in London, England. Image credit: David Price/Arsenal FC

Source: Getty Images

What are the qualification chances of Arsenal vs PSG?

Arsenal were left ruing the absence of Partey in the first leg, after the Ghanaian midfielder was suspended following a late yellow card in the dramatic quarter-final win over Real Madrid.

Without the Ghanaian's presence, Arsenal struggled to control the midfield, with PSG dominating large stretches of the game.

Speaking to reporters, Arteta listed the absent players from the first leg as he seemed to give a clue about his starting team.

“Look, when I was going through the tunnel, I see Tomiyasu out, Calafiori out, Gabriel Magalhães out, Kai Havertz out, Gabriel Jesus out, Thomas Partey out, Jorginho out. Starters!” he said.

It was a clear signal of Partey’s importance, as Arteta named him among the players he considers automatic starters.

With his suspension now served, Partey’s return could be the spark Arsenal need.

Predicted Arsenal lineup vs PSG

Despite injuries and suspensions, Spanish boss Arteta is expected to field a strong 4-3-3 lineup.

The return of Timber in defense alongside William Saliba and Jakub Kiwior adds stability, while young Myles Lewis-Skelly is tipped to continue at left-back.

The midfield trio of Odegaard, Partey, and Rice brings a perfect blend of creativity, control, and steel, crucial against PSG’s technically gifted midfield.

Up front, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli will provide width and pace, while new signing Mikel Merino is expected to lead the line.

Arsenal XI vs PSG: David Raya; Jurrien Timber, William Saliba, Jakub Kiwior, Lewis-Skelly; Martin Odegaard, Thomas Partey, Declan Rice; Bukayo Saka, Mikel Merino, Gabriel Martinelli.

Partey to be key for Arsenal vs PSG

Partey’s return does more than just add physical presence, it balances Arsenal’s midfield, freeing Declan Rice to drive forward and allowing Martin Ødegaard to operate in more advanced areas.

Thomas Partey of Arsenal and Antoine Semenyo of Bournemouth in the Arsenal FC vs AFC Bournemouth PL match on May 03, 2025. Image credit: Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth

Source: Getty Images

The ex-Atletico Madrid man's ability to break up play and launch counter-attacks is whay majority of Arsenal fans are hoping to see in Paris.

Can Arsenal reach the 2025 UEFA Champions League final?

Overturning the deficit at the Parc des Princes to reach the Munich final on may 31 will require focus, bravery, and perhaps a touch of luck.

How Partey can help Arsenal beat PSG

YEN.com.gh earlier reported the reasons Thomas Partey can impact the crucial PSG vs Arsenal tie, with the Ghanaian player set to play a pivotal role for the Gunners.

The 31-year-old missed the first leg defeat to the French side due to suspension, however, the Gunners are boosted by his presence for Wednesday's crunch encounter.

