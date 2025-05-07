Arsenal star Declan Rice has paid glowing tribute to clubmate and midfield partner Thomas Partey

According to Rice, the Ghanaian midfielder has made him a better player, is often underappreciated

Meanwhile, both players would be expected to drive Arsenal's ambitions of beating PSG in the Champions League

As Arsenal prepare for the make-or-break Champions League semi-final second-leg encounter with Paris Saint-Germain, Declan Rice has highlighted the irreplaceable qualities of midfield partner Thomas Partey, whose absence was deeply felt in the first leg.

Partey missed the initial showdown after picking up an avoidable booking in the quarter-final tie against Real Madrid.

Declan Rice and Thomas Partey line up for Arsenal just before their Premier League game against Fulham on April 01, 2025.

Without the Ghanaian anchoring the midfield, the North London club laboured to gain control against PSG’s technically gifted trio of João Neves, Vitinha, and Fabian Ruiz.

Declan Rice lauds Thomas Partey

Reflecting on his midfield comrade’s influence, Rice was forthright in his admiration.

The England international, who has formed a symbiotic partnership with Partey this season, underscored just how transformative the former Atlético Madrid man has been to his own development.

“The best thing about playing with Thomas [Partey] is the calmness he brings to play with the team," Rice said, as quoted by Arsenal Insider.

"Before I came to Arsenal there was so much talk about how good he is. He doesn’t always get the recognition he deserves.

"I am quite lucky Thomas is there and he lets me roam up and down.”

The Partey and Rice midfield combo

The praise is more than justified as Partey has enjoyed arguably his most consistent season since arriving at the Emirates in 2020.

Free from the injury setbacks that plagued earlier campaigns, the 31-year-old has become a linchpin in Arsenal’s engine room, combining positional intelligence with precise distribution and tactical discipline.

Partey’s role allows Rice to press higher, exploit space, and contribute both defensively and in advanced areas.

How Partey improves Arsenal ahead of PSG clash

With the Gunners trailing PSG by a single goal, Partey’s availability for the second leg could prove decisive.

Thomas Partey celebrates his goal with Declan Rice during Arsenal's Premier League game with Brentford on April 12, 2025.

His capacity to shield the backline while disrupting passing lanes will be crucial if Mikel Arteta's charges are to neutralise PSG’s fluid attack and mount a comeback worthy of a Champions League final berth.

Should they complete the near-impossible mission, they will face Inter Milan, who beat Barcelona in an epic clash, on May 31.

Is Thomas Partey leaving PSG?

Looking beyond the immediate challenge, Partey’s long-term future remains uncertain.

According to Transfermarkt, his current deal is set to expire in July.

While that technically opens the door for a free departure, reports suggest the Arsenal hierarchy are exploring options to renew his contract.

Partey stirs excitement with online post

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Thomas Partey stirred excitement online with a bold post as he gears up for a crucial Champions League return.

Back from suspension, the Ghanaian midfielder’s presence could prove pivotal, offering much-needed composure as Arsenal aim to overturn the deficit against a confident PSG side led by Ousmane Dembele.

