A video of an ardent fan reacting to Thomas Partey's inclusion ahead of the crucial UEFA Champions League second-leg tie is trending

Kelechi, in an interview said the inclusion of Partey would allow for Declan Rice to go forward

Arsenal would be hoping to advance to the final of the Champions League for the first time since 2006

Famous Arsenal fan Kelechi has highlighted the impact of Partey ahead of the crucial UEFA Champions League second-leg tie against Paris Saint-Germain on May 7.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page @bi_benard, Kelechi indicated that Partey's absence was felt in the first leg, especially as it meant Declan had to assume a role he is less comfortable with.

Kelechi on AFTV opens up on Partey’s influence ahead of PSG clash. Photo credit: @Kelechi/Facebook, @Crystal Pix/MB Media /X

“Partey’s brilliance cannot be overstated. He is too important to our team. Usually, the cutback, that’s where he stays to mop up, and Dembele scored from there. You could see when he got the yellow card, just look at Declan Rice’s reaction; he was mad because he knew. He is the leg, the energy, that we need in midfield. Respect to Merino, but now we prefer him up front.”

Kelechi expressed optimism that Partey’s individual brilliance will play a huge role in the second leg against PSG.

Reactions to the Arsenal vs PSG game

Social media users have shared their views on the crucial second tie between Arsenal and PSG.

