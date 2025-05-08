Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Asare sat in his newly-donated car for the first time, with many Ghanaian fans showing delight

The Black Stars of Ghana first-choice shot-stopper received a Hyundai Elantra from Ghanaian philanthropist Alhaji Aseidu Agongo

Benjamin Asare is poised to maitain his Ghana national football team No.1 goalkeeping position ahead of September WC qualifiers

Hearts of Oak and Black Stars goalkeeper Benjamin Asare has become the toast of many Ghanaians after a heartwarming gesture from Ghanaian businessman and philanthropist Alhaji Seidu Agongo.

Asare was spotted in a trending video driving his newly gifted car, a moment that has sparked waves of excitement and admiration among football fans across the country.

Benjamin Asare was handed a new Hyundai Elantra by Ghanaian philanthropist Alhaji Seidu Agongo on May 7, 2025. Image credit: ghanafaofficial, HeartsofOKGH

Benjamin Asare's ''tro-tro'' appearance

The generous gift comes after a video of Asare riding in public transport surfaced online, quickly going viral.

The footage, which showed the goalkeeper in a public minibus popularly known as “trotro,” caught the attention of many Ghanaians, who were both surprised and impressed by his humility.

Among those moved by the video was Alhaji Seidu Agongo, who decided to step in with a meaningful act of kindness.

In a touching presentation ceremony, Agongo handed over the keys of the brand-new car to Asare, praising the goalkeeper for his contributions on the field and for his modesty and dedication to his craft.

The moment was captured on camera and has since become a trending topic on social media platforms, with fans and celebrities alike applauding Agongo’s generosity.

Ghanaians celebrate Benjamin Asare's gifted car

The sight of Asare behind the wheel of his new car has filled many Hearts of Oak supporters and Black Stars fans with joy.

Social media has been flooded with congratulatory messages for the shot-stopper, who has been a key figure for Hearts of Oak in the Ghana Premier League and has also earned recent call-ups to the national team.

Fans have described Asare’s story as inspirational, with many noting that his journey from humble beginnings to national stardom is a testament to hard work and perseverance.

Some supporters have even called on other philanthropists and corporate bodies to emulate Agongo’s gesture by supporting local athletes who continue to make the country proud despite facing numerous challenges.

Who donated the car to Benjamin Asare?

Alhaji Seidu Agongo has long been known for his philanthropic works across Ghana, ranging from educational scholarships and donations to hospitals to supporting sports development.

His decision to reward Asare has further cemented his reputation as a man who gives back to society and uplifts those who embody resilience and hard work.

Ghanaian businessman Alhaji Seidu Agongo gifted Heartss of Oak and Ghana goalkeeper Benjamin Asare a new car on May 7, 2025. Image credit: @officialagongo

In a social media post, Agongo shared his admiration for Asare’s dedication, emphasising that he hopes the gift will motivate the goalkeeper to reach even greater heights in his career.

He also encouraged young athletes to stay focused and remain grounded, assuring them that society notices and appreciates their sacrifices.

Value of Benjamin Asare's gifted car

YEN.com.gh earlier reported the cost of the car gifted to Benjamin Asare by Mr. Seidu Agongo last Wednesday.

Given the low wages Ghana Premier League players receive in the country, the car reward for the Black Stars No.1 would significantly ease the burden on the ex-Great Olympics goalkeeper as he can now move around in the capital comfortably.

