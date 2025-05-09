Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso has officially announced his departure from the club after nearly 4 years

The former Real Sociedad midfielder led the German side to unimaginable triumph in the 2023/24 season

The ex-Liverpool star is on the brink of landing arguably the biggest job in club football, with Real Madrid looming

In a major Bundesliga development, Xabi Alonso has officially confirmed he will depart Bayer Leverkusen at the end of the 2024/25 season.

The announcement comes amid a fairytale conclusion to his tenure, one that has seen the Spanish tactician guide Leverkusen to a domestic double and an unprecedented 49-game unbeaten run across all competitions.

With current Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti unlikely to remain at the Bernabéu beyond this season, Alonso is now widely tipped to take the reins at his former club.

Xabi Alonso's Bundesliga success

Alonso’s managerial journey at Leverkusen began on October 5, 2022 under daunting circumstances.

The German club had endured its worst start to a Bundesliga campaign since 1979, sitting second from bottom after eight games under former manager Gerardo Seoane.

When the ex-Real Madrid midfielder stepped in, few expected what would come next for the Black and Reds.

Blending tactical acumen with emotional intelligence, Alonso reinvigorated a deflated squad and implemented a dynamic, possession-based system that combined attacking flair with defensive resilience.

Alonso's Leverkusen records

A 2–2 draw with AS Roma in the Europa League semi-final second leg extended Leverkusen’s unbeaten streak to 49 matches in all competitions, surpassing the long-standing European record of 48, set by Benfica between 1963 and 1965.

This incredible run underscored not only the tactical sophistication of Alonso’s side but also their mental fortitude.

Leverkusen went toe-to-toe with Europe’s elite, earning admiration across the continent for their consistency and fearless football.

Historic domestic double in 2023/24

The 2023/24 season will forever be etched in the club’s history. Under Alonso, Bayer Leverkusen captured their first-ever Bundesliga title, dethroning serial champions Bayern Munich in emphatic fashion.

They followed up the league win with a DFB Pokal triumph, completing a domestic double that few could have imagined when Alonso first took charge.

For a club long in the shadows of Germany’s giants, the achievement was monumental.

Will Xabi Alonso be the next Real Madrid head coach?

With Alonso’s departure confirmed, all eyes are now on Real Madrid. The former midfielder remains a beloved figure at the club where he won La Liga and the UEFA Champions League as a player.

With Carlo Ancelotti widely expected to step down after the 2024–25 campaign, Alonso’s return to the Spanish capital appears increasingly likely.

The veteran Italian tactician had already revealed the date he would make his Real Madrid future annoucement.

Can Xabi Alonso revive Real Madrid?

Given his achievement in Germany, the ex-Liverpool and Premier League star midfielder is tipped to be successful with Real Madrid in case he gets the big job.

His triump at the Bernebeu, however, would depend on a number of key factors such as receiving significant investment in the transfer market from the Madrid board.

Carlo Ancelotti to make Real Madrid decision

YEN.com.gh earlier reported Carlo Ancelotti's annoucement that he would speak about his Real Madrid future when the current La Liga season ends.

Los Blancos are set for a disappoiting 2024/25 campaign having been eliminated from the Champions League and lost the 2025 Copa del Rey final to rivals Barcelona.

The 15-time UEFA CL winners also trail Hansi Flick's Barcelona by four points in the La Liga, with only 4 games to close the season.

