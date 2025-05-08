The battle for the 2025 Ballon d’Or has taken a dramatic turn following Barcelona’s exit from the UEFA Champions League

The Catalan giants had no fewer than three strong contenders in the running for football’s most prestigious individual prize, but their semi-final elimination has significantly impacted the landscape of this year’s race

With PSG and Inter Milan now set to meet in the final, YEN.com.gh takes a look at the leading candidates now in pole position for the Golden Ball

Paris Saint-Germain will contest the UEFA Champions League final later this month in Munich after dispatching Arsenal 2-1 in the second leg of their semi-final clash at the Parc des Princes, securing a 3-1 aggregate victory.

Fabian Ruiz set the tone for the Parisians with a deflected strike in the first half, before Achraf Hakimi doubled the lead shortly after Vitinha’s penalty miss. Bukayo Saka’s late goal offered brief hope for the Gunners, but the damage was already done.

With this result, PSG have reached their first Champions League final since their 2020 defeat to Bayern Munich, while Inter Milan booked their ticket by seeing off Barcelona in the other semi-final, ending the Catalan club’s European dreams for the season.

2025 Ballon d'Or rankings

However, beyond the immediate glory of continental silverware, PSG’s progression and Barcelona’s elimination could carry major implications in the race for the 2025 Ballon d’Or.

YEN.com.gh looks at how the rankings for football’s most prestigious individual award are shaping up.

6. Robert Lewandowski

Once thought to be in decline, Robert Lewandowski has turned back the clock this season. After a modest 2023/24 campaign, where his goals dried up and his presence waned, the Polish striker has rediscovered his form.

His shots per 90 minutes, which dipped drastically last season, have rebounded to elite levels, and his finishing has sharpened considerably.

Barcelona’s Hansi Flick has managed to unlock Lewandowski’s strengths in a fluid attacking system, and the striker has already surpassed his goal tally from last season despite a slow start.

Yet, a recent hamstring injury threatens to derail his campaign at a crucial moment. With Barcelona out of the Champions League and the striker likely sidelined for remaining domestic fixtures, Lewandowski’s late resurgence may not be enough to push him into the final Ballon d'Or conversation.

5. Harry Kane

Harry Kane’s move to Bayern Munich was supposed to bring him the trophies that had eluded him in England.

While his performances have been excellent, scoring 30 goals across league and European play, with a sharp finishing rate, Bayern’s early Champions League exit against Inter Milan has dented his Ballon d'Or hopes.

Statistically, Kane has been one of Europe’s best forwards. He has made the most of limited chances, outperforming his expected goals (xG) tally, and adding nine assists to his name.

However, winning the Bundesliga might not be enough and his absence from late-stage European competition leave a void in his résumé that even stellar numbers might not fill.

4. Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah has had another sensational domestic season, with 33 goals and 23 assists in all competitions, leading Liverpool’s charge in the Premier League.

But in the Champions League, the Egyptian star was a shadow of himself. Against PSG in the Round of 16, Salah was kept quiet over two legs, neutralised effectively by Nuno Mendes.

Without further European or international tournaments this summer to enhance his candidacy, Salah faces an uphill battle.

Liverpool are not in the Club World Cup, and Egypt’s calendar is empty until late 2025. Despite his astonishing goal contributions, Salah’s quiet European exit and lack of a defining moment could cost him dearly in the Ballon d'Or race.

3. Raphinha

Often operating in the shadows of more celebrated teammates, Raphinha has quietly become one of Barcelona’s most productive players.

This season, the Brazilian winger has delivered consistently, both in La Liga and on the continent.

The Brazilian has scored 32 goals and provided 25 assists and despite the Champions League heartbreak, his impact has been immense.

Big-game performances have defined his season: a hat-trick against Bayern Munich, decisive goals against Benfica and Dortmund, and clutch assists in must-win situations.

His creativity has even outshone more statistically celebrated peers like Salah when looking at metrics such as chances created and expected assists.

Still, Barcelona’s semi-final exit may place a ceiling on how high he can climb in the Ballon d’Or ladder.

2. Lamine Yamal

At just 17 years old, Lamine Yamal has transcended expectations.

After winning the 2023/24 Kopa Trophy, Yamal has evolved from a promising talent into a genuine Ballon d'Or contender.

His flair, vision, and confidence on the ball have made him pass the eye test.

With five goals and seven assists in his first 12 league matches of the season, followed by critical contributions in Champions League knockout fixtures, Yamal has shown he belongs among the elite.

His development this year, particularly during Barcelona’s Champions League run, has been nothing short of spectacular.

However, the semi-final loss to Inter Milan might just prevent him from topping the podium this year—though his future as a Ballon d'Or winner seems inevitable.

1. Ousmane Dembélé

No player has risen in the Ballon d'Or conversation quite like Ousmane Dembélé.

The PSG winger has exploded in form since the turn of the year, producing world-class numbers in both Ligue 1 and the Champions League.

With 33 goals and 12 assists, including a 16-goal run in just 11 games, Dembélé has been electric.

His European exploits have further solidified his case. Despite PSG’s slow start in the group stage, Dembélé turned up in the knockout rounds, tormenting defenders with his pace, creativity, and directness. He was central in PSG’s takedown of Liverpool, and again in their semi-final win over Arsenal.

As the leading figure in a PSG side now one win away from European glory, and with France poised to be competitive this summer in international fixtures, Dembélé is currently the man to beat in the 2025 Ballon d'Or race.

If he leads PSG to victory in the final against Inter, his coronation could become a formality.

