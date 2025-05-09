Mohammed Kudus believes West Ham will return stronger next season, emphasizing growth from setbacks

Kudus has had a quieter 2024/25 West Ham season, far from his astonishing form in his debut Premier League campaign

Despite his low form, the Ghanaian is the subject of several transfer speculations involving top-tier clubs

Mohammed Kudus has emerged as one of the most sought-after Ghanaian players abroad, and his future is a topic of considerable debate as he continues to make waves in the Premier League.

With an underwhelming season for West Ham United, Kudus remains hopeful about his club’s potential, but his cryptic comments leave many wondering whether a move to a bigger club could be on the horizon.

Mohammed Kudus of West Ham United warms up before during the Premier League match between West Ham United FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at London Stadium on May 04, 2025. Image credit: Ryan Pierse

Source: Getty Images

PL transfers: Top clubs chasing Mohammed Kudus

His recent statement to Sky Sports only added fuel to the speculation surrounding his next move, particularly with top English Premier League clubs like Arsenal and Liverpool reportedly eyeing him as well as reported AC Milan interest in the Ghanaian.

The former Ajax playmaker shared his views on West Ham's struggles this season and offered insight into his mindset going forward, as quoted by Hammers News.

His words were, however, carefully chosen, and they could signal a hint about his future ambitions. Here’s a breakdown of what Kudus said and the broader implications for both him and West Ham.

Will Mohammed Kudus leave West Ham United?

When asked about West Ham's challenges this season and whether he believed they would return stronger, Kudus’ response was telling.

"Yes, 100 per cent, that will be the focus. That should be the standard in every season, and like I said, we (West Ham) take a lot of lessons from these down times,” Kudus said.

While his focus on learning from setbacks and his positive outlook demonstrate maturity beyond his years, it raises questions about his long-term future at West Ham.

It remains to be seen whether this optimism will convince him to stay at the club.

Mohammed Kudus 2024/25 West Ham season

The 24-year-old has had a somewhat underwhelming campaign by his usual high standards, contributing four goals and three assists in 32 appearances this season so far.

This pales in comparison to his extraordinary output last season, when he scored 18 goals and provided 10 assists in 48 games.

While his form has not been as prolific this term, it’s clear that Kudus still possesses immense talent and potential, with ex-Ghana midfielder Dan Owusu backing Kudus to elevate his PL game.

His performances have often been a silver lining in a season marked by inconsistency for the Hammers.

In his first season in the Premier League, Kudus faced the inevitable challenges of adapting to one of the most competitive leagues in world football.

Despite his individual efforts, West Ham’s overall team performance has been far from ideal. With the club struggling in the mid-table and lacking the consistency needed to compete for European spots, Kudus’ future at the club seems uncertain.

The Arsenal and Liverpool Kudus rumours

The rumblings of Kudus' potential move to either Arsenal or Liverpool have gained significant traction in recent months.

Both clubs are known for their attacking flair and high-paced football, a style that aligns perfectly with Kudus’ own attributes.

Arsenal, after their trophy-less campaign in 2024/25, with their eye on reinforcing their squad after a near-miss at the Premier League title this season, could see Kudus as a valuable addition to their ranks.

Mohammed Kudus of West Ham United during the Premier League match between West Ham United FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at London Stadium on May 04, 2025. Image credit: West Ham United FC

Source: Getty Images

Similarly, Premier League champions Liverpool, under Arne Slot, is a club that thrives on intensity and creativity in the attacking third.

With the Reds expected to strengthen their squad for 2025/26, the Reds may look to Kudus as a long-term solution to their creative midfield and forward needs.

Mohammed Kudus' elite mentality

Kudus' statement that “for every setback I personally see it as an opportunity to grow and focus on what’s ahead” speaks volumes about his mindset.

It’s easy to overlook this type of thinking in a sport often dominated by egos and personal vendettas, but Kudus’ attitude of using adversity to fuel growth speaks to his maturity and professionalism.

Despite West Ham’s struggles, the Black Stars gem remains optimistic about the club's future.

West Ham fans praise Kudus despite defeat at Brighton

YEN.com.gh earlier reported the glowing tributes from West Ham United fans on social media for Ghana international Mohammed Kudus following West Ham's PL away defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Hammers lost the game 3-2, with Carlos Baleba scoring a heartbreaking stoppage-time winner for the home team on April 26.

Kudus had equalized for the Hammers in the 48th minute after Yasin Ayari put Brighton ahead on 13 minutes.

