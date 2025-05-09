Arsenal are reportedly planning to allow as many as 7 players leaves the Emirates Stadium at the end of the current season

The reported list includes Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey who has had mixed UEFA Champions League displays in 2024/25

The Gunners are marking a trophy-less season for the fifth consecutive time under manager Mikel Arteta

As Arsenal prepare for another competitive Premier League campaign, significant changes are expected within Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Reports from LondonWorld suggest the North London club are looking to offload up to seven players during the upcoming transfer window, including senior figures such as Thomas Partey and Jorginho.

With contracts expiring and loans concluding, the Gunners are poised for a summer shake-up.

Thomas Partey nears Arsenal exit

Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey is among the most high-profile names potentially departing the Emirates.

Valued at £13 million by Transfermarkt, Partey has struggled with injuries and inconsistency over the past two seasons.

His current deal is set to expire at the end of June, and with no extension agreed, Arsenal are reportedly set to show him the exit door.

The club had once seen him as a midfield anchor, but with new signings and tactical shifts under Arteta, his future now appears elsewhere.

Jorginho’s uncertain Arsenal future

Like Partey, Italian international Jorginho is also facing an uncertain Arsenal future. His contract is due to expire at the end of the 2024–25 season, and no renewal has been confirmed.

Despite occasional impactful performances and leadership qualities, the 32-year-old has seen limited playing time amid fierce competition in midfield.

Whether Arsenal choose to extend his stay or allow him to move on will likely depend on transfer activity in the coming months.

What is the Arsenal situation of Kieran Tierney?

Scottish defender Kieran Tierney, once considered a key part of Arsenal’s future, looks set to leave after falling down the pecking order.

Following a loan spell at Real Sociedad where he battled for game time, Tierney appears surplus to requirements in Arteta’s system, which now favors inverted full-backs and positional fluidity.

A permanent move could benefit both the player and the club financially.

Neto set to leave Arsenal this summer

Goalkeeper Neto is another name on the departure list, though his exit is straightforward.

The Brazilian shot-stopper is due to return to AFC Bournemouth after his loan spell concludes. He featured sparingly during his time at Arsenal and is not expected to be retained permanently.

Will Raheem Sterling leave Arsenal?

One of the more unexpected names linked with a departure is ex-Manchester City winger, Raheem Sterling.

If involved with the squad, Sterling’s departure would mark a swift and unremarkable stint in North London. However, further clarity is needed on the legitimacy of his Arsenal ties.

Which other players are set to leave Arsenal this summer?

Salah-Eddine Oulad M’Hand and Michal Rosiak, two promising youth prospects, are both set to leave the club on free transfers.

Oulad M’Hand, once tipped for a midfield breakthrough, has battled injury setbacks.

Meanwhile, Rosiak, a highly-rated Polish youth international, has yet to secure a long-term role in the senior setup. Arsenal may seek to insert sell-on clauses should either youngster move to other European clubs.

Arsenal urged to offload Thomas Partey

YEN.com.gh earlier reported the news of a senior sports journalist in the UK demanding the Arsenal to sack Ghana midfielder, Thomas Partey, following his costly mistakes in their 2-1 away defeat at PSG.

The Premier League side suffered successive UEFA Champions League losses to the French side to exit the competition, with Partey failing to deliver.

The ex-Atletico Madrid man's return from suspension was expected to boost the Gunners who aimed for their second UEFA CL final since 2006.

