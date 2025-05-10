Andre Onana could soon lose one of his high-end cars after encountering trouble with the police

Onana's supercar, valued at over £300,000, could either be auctioned off or destroyed after violating road rules

He is not the first Man United player to experience such a challenge in the United Kingdom

Manchester United’s first-choice goalkeeper, Andre Onana, found himself in the headlines for reasons off the pitch after his high-end Lamborghini Urus, valued at £350,000, was impounded by police on Wednesday, May 7.

The incident unfolded in Hale Barns, Greater Manchester, when authorities stopped the luxury SUV.

Andre Onana looks on during Manchester United's Europa League clash with Athletic Club. Photo by MB Media.

Source: Getty Images

Why Andre Onana's Lamborghini was seized by the police?

According to The Sun, the vehicle, driven at the time by one of Onana’s associates, was flagged by an Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) system for lacking valid insurance.

As protocol dictates, it was swiftly loaded onto a transporter and moved to a secure impound facility.

With the clock ticking, the 29-year-old has two weeks to present documentation verifying ownership and insurance coverage.

Failure to do so could lead to the vehicle either being auctioned or, in a worst-case scenario, scrapped.

Is this the first time a Man United player's car has been impounded?

This isn’t the first time a Manchester United player has faced such automobile-related trouble.

In 2021, former midfielder Paul Pogba saw his £300,000 Rolls-Royce Wraith seized due to foreign plates registered in Monaco, according to Goal.

The French international was later penalised with three points on his license, a £220 fine, and additional court costs.

Mohammed Kudus experiences police trouble in UK

Similar scenes played out with Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus.

The West Ham star was apprehended near his club’s training facility on April 30 last year for operating his £100,000 Mercedes while handling a mobile phone.

Kudus clarified he had been adjusting the navigation system.

Although the Metropolitan Police initially offered a fixed penalty, his lack of response escalated the matter to legal proceedings.

Andre Onana bounces back after police issue

Despite the potential loss of an extravagant asset, Onana showcased his mental fortitude by bouncing back almost immediately.

Less than 24 hours after the seizure, he returned to the field for Man United in their Europa League semifinal second leg tie.

The Cameroonian custodian played a key role in their commanding 4-1 victory over Athletic Club, completing a 7-1 aggregate triumph.

His assured performance between the sticks underlined why Ruben Amorim has kept faith with him despite his occasional gaffes.

Why Onana uses 'Vaseline' on his gloves

YEN.com.gh also highlighted that Andre Onana is among a number of goalkeepers observed applying a Vaseline-like substance to their gloves prior to matches.

But what’s the motive behind this peculiar routine?

While Onana reportedly uses a grip-enhancing product tailored for professionals, others turn to petroleum jelly like Vaseline to improve glove traction in slippery or tough weather conditions.

