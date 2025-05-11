Mohamed Salah has opened up about his relationship with Sadio Mané during their time together at Liverpool

Despite not sharing a close bond off the field, their footballing synergy was rarely disrupted

Salah and Mane brought the best out of each other through their relentless drive, even if that competitiveness occasionally spilt over

Mohamed Salah has, for the first time, spoken candidly about the widely speculated tension between himself and former teammate Sadio Mane during their memorable years at Liverpool.

Together with Roberto Firmino, the pair formed one of the most devastating attacking trios in modern football.

Their chemistry on the pitch propelled Liverpool to unprecedented success under Jürgen Klopp, securing major silverware including the Premier League and UEFA Champions League.

Salah admits tension between himself and Sadio Mane

Yet behind the goals and celebrations, Salah admits there was an underlying friction between himself and Mane.

“Yes, there was tension with Sadio,” Salah revealed in a recent interview with French outlet L’Équipe.

“Mind you, we were professional until the end, I don't think it affected the team. It's human to want more, I understand that, he's a competitor.

Salah talks more about his relationship with Mane

"Off the pitch, we weren't very close, but we always respected each other.”

The honesty in Salah’s words sheds light on a relationship often scrutinised by fans and pundits.

While they functioned like clockwork on the field, consistently carving up defences across Europe, it was evident, particularly in Mane’s final seasons at Anfield, that the bond between them lacked personal warmth.

What happened between Salah and Mane?

Salah’s admission comes years after one of the most talked-about moments that hinted at unrest, an explosive incident during a 3-0 victory over Burnley in the 2019/20 Premier League-winning campaign.

Mane, visibly upset after being substituted, had to be calmed by veteran James Milner, as noted by talkSPORT.

The root of the frustration? Salah had chosen to shoot rather than square the ball to Mane, who was in a far better position to score.

Salah and Mane's performance on the pitch: The stats behind the friction

From 2017 to 2022, the trio of Salah, Mane, and Firmino racked up jaw-dropping numbers.

The trident scored a combined 338 goals, with Salah topping the chart at 156, followed by Mane’s 107 and Firmino’s 75.

Even more impressive was their ability to supply each other, with 139 assists among them, 66 per cent, of which directly involved setting up one another.

