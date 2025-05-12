Ex-Manchester United star Memphis Depay has truly embraced his Ghanaian heritage, boldly identifying himself as a proud Ashanti

The 31-year-old Dutch-born footballer in recent years spends his summer holidays in Ghana, where he undertakes several philanthropic works

Presently with Brazilian club Corinthians, Memphis boasts a rich football CV, playing for Barcelona and other top clubs across Europe

Memphis Depay’s journey to personal discovery has taken him from Europe to a deeper understanding of his roots in West Africa.

Though widely recognised for his flair on the pitch, the Dutch-born forward has also become a proud voice for his Ghanaian ancestry, especially his connection to the powerful Ashanti heritage.

Ex-Man United star Memphis Depay shares a photo with Asantehene Otumfour Osei Tutu II. Photos by @Memphis/X and John Peters/Getty.

Memphis Depay discovers his Ghanaian identity

Born to a Dutch mother and a Ghanaian father, Depay spent his formative years in the Netherlands, distanced from his paternal identity.

Despite visiting Ghana briefly at the age of two, it wasn’t until he turned 23 that he began to actively seek out his cultural origins.

This late but determined exploration would mark the beginning of a new chapter in his life, one defined by spiritual reconnection, cultural discovery, and purpose beyond the football field.

Memphis proudly declares himself as Ashanti

Speaking in a 2024 interview with ESPN, the former Manchester United star opened up about the pride he feels in his Ghanaian lineage.

He particularly mentions his Ashanti background and how it has influenced him both as an individual and as a professional athlete.

“The blood that I carry is from the Ashanti Region; actually, it’s a tribe in Ghana that is powerful; we are warriors,” Depay declared.

Those words echo a deeper transformation.

The Ashanti tribe’s rich legacy of resilience and leadership has resonated deeply with Depay, shaping not just how he views himself but how he engages with the world around him.

Growing up without his father, Memphis faced emotional and social adversity in his youth, experiences that tested his resolve and forged an independent mindset.

He credits those challenges with laying the foundation for the emotional maturity required to embrace his Ghanaian heritage years later.

Memphis' philanthropic works in Ghana

Through the Memphis Foundation, he has initiated and supported several impactful projects aimed at uplifting vulnerable communities.

Among these efforts is the refurbishment of washroom facilities for the Cape Coast School for the Deaf and Blind.

But his contributions don’t stop there.

Leveraging his football background, he has pledged to assist Asante Kotoko, one of Ghana’s most storied clubs, in developing better infrastructure to promote talent development across the Ashanti Region, per Ghanasoccernet.

Memphis' panoramic property in the Ashanti region

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh revealed that Memphis Depay's picturesque lakefront estate in Ghana is a beauty to behold.

Nestled along the scenic banks of Lake Bosomtwe in the Ashanti Region, the property recently welcomed the Asantehene and his entourage.

Footage capturing tourists soaking in the tranquil ambience of the location has since made waves on social media.

