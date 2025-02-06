Memphis Depay's House In Ghana, Videos Of Corinthians Footballer's Lake Bosomtwe Mansion Emerge
- Corinthians Sporting Club's star Memphis Depay's lakefront property in Ghana has taken shape
- The property which overlooks the breathtaking view of Lake Bosomtwe in the Ashanti Region recently hosted the Asantehene and his entourage
- New videos of the property as tourists enjoyed the serenity of the lake have surfaced on social media
Dutch footballer Memphis Depay has developed a luxurious vacation property in the Ashanti Region.
The SC Corinthians player is of Ghanaian descent and has family ties with the reigning Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.
Memphis Depay hosted the king and his son during the player's visit to Ghana last year. He took to social media to share his first moments at the new property with the king and his family.
The player also shared videos of him boat cruising and swimming in the lake with a select few children.
Despite welcoming the king into his home, details about the lakefront property's state are scanty as the project was far away from completion early last year.
In a recent video sighted by YEN.com.gh, a tour guide at Lake Bosomtwe gave some tourists more information about the property.
In the video, the lakefront property looked complete with several facilities including a swimming pool to compliment the mansion's beauty.
The tour guide upon request from his tourist established the property would be used as a personal space for the Corinthians star.
The video of the new mansion intrigued many fans. Some also expressed their concern about the property's proximity to the water body.
The lake, managed by the Community Resource Management Area is believed to have resulted from a meteoric action about a million years ago. Per UNESCO, an asteroid formed a crater which was gradually filled with rainwater.
Lake Bosomtwe is also a sacred spectacle that has gained global attention. Recently a Siberian swimmer Milana May embarked on a swimming expedition and became the first-ever woman to swim across the water body.
