Ex-Inter Allies defensive midfielder Gabriel Ahmed has reportedly died in Accra after a short illness

The talented Ahmed played for top Ethiopian clubs, winning the 2012/13 league title with Dedebit

Tributes from the Ghana and Ethiopian football fraternity continue to pour in for the late Ghanaian player

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Gabriel Ahmed, the Ghanaian midfielder widely known for his significant contributions to the Ethiopian Premier League, has reportedly passed away following a brief illness.

The 35-year-old footballer died in Ghana on Sunday evening, marking the end of a career that spanned over a decade and influenced East African football, per panafricanfootball.com.

Ghana football mourns as Ghana midfielder Gabriel Ahmed reportedly passes away in Ethiopia. Image credit: ghanafaofficial

Source: Twitter

Gabriel Ahmed football career

Ahmed began his professional journey with Ghanaian outfit Inter Allies before venturing abroad for a short spell in Sweden.

He played for Jönköpings Södra (J-Södra) and later Djurgårdens IF, where he honed his skills in a more tactical European environment.

Although his time in Sweden was brief, it gave him vital exposure to international football standards, which he later brought to Ethiopia.

In 2011, Ahmed made a career-defining move to East Africa, signing with Ethiopian Premier League side Dedebit.

It was here that he cemented his place in the league’s history, helping the club to secure the 2012/13 championship. His strength, vision, and left-footed precision made him a formidable presence in midfield.

Gabriel Ahmed legacy in Ethiopian football

Over the years, the former Ghana Premier League star played for numerous top-tier Ethiopian clubs, including Hawassa Ketema, Mekele 70 Enderta, Commercial Bank of Ethiopia, Fasil Kenema, Addis Ababa Ketema, Sebeta Ketema, and most recently, Legetafo Legedadi.

His long-standing presence in the league made him one of the most recognized and respected foreign players in Ethiopian football.

The late Ghana midfielder Gabriel Ahmed who reportedly died in Ghana on Sunday May 11, 2025. Image credit: gabbyjetro

Source: Instagram

Ahmed’s versatility and leadership on the pitch earned him admiration not only from fans but also from teammates and club officials.

Despite the frequent changes in clubs, his impact remained consistent—anchoring midfields, guiding younger players, and demonstrating professionalism.

Final years of Gabriel Ahmed

After parting ways with Legetafo Legedadi in June 2024, Ahmed had been actively seeking a new club.

A close associate revealed that he was recently in Addis Ababa, trying to secure a deal to extend his playing career.

Unfortunately, his health declined shortly thereafter, and he returned to Ghana, where he ultimately passed away.

His sudden death came as a shock to the football community. Details regarding the nature of his illness remain private, but the brevity of the condition only heightened the sense of loss felt by many.

Kotoko and Ghana great Mfum passes away

YEN.com.gh earlier reported the death of ex-Black Stars and Asante Kotoko prolific forward Wilberforce Mfum.

The famous Ghanaian football figure helped Ghana to its maiden Africa Cup of Nations title in 1963, scoring the country's first-ever AFCON goal in the tournament.

While, Mfum had a successfful career both in terms of national and club football, he was mostly known for powerful shots from outside the penalty area.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh