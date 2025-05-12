Yeni Malatyaspor ended the 2024–25 season with 38 losses in 38 games, scoring just 14 goals and conceding 153

The club was crippled by €20 million in debt and a 21-point deduction from FIFA, leaving Malatyaspor unable to compete

In 2023, the team’s goalkeeper, Ahmet Eyüp Türkaslan, tragically died during a massive earthquake that also destroyed club facilities

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Yeni Malatyaspor has made headlines again, but for all the wrong reasons after losing 38 matches out of their 38 league games in the Turkish second division.

Malatyaspor, former side of ex-Black Stars midfield maestro Afriyie Acquah, also scored only 14 goals while conceding a staggering 153.

Former team of Afriyie Acquah Yeni Malatyaspor ended the 2024/25 Turkish Second Division with 38 defeats from 38 league matches. Image credit: ANP Sport, Sofoot/X

Source: Getty Images

The club’s disastrous season, marred by administrative chaos and tragedy, marks one of the most dramatic declines in modern football.

Yeni Malatyaspor's season to forget

To lose every single league game in a professional division is virtually unheard of. Malatyaspor’s 2024–25 campaign was not just poor, it was historically catastrophic.

With zero points from matches (and 21 points deducted by FIFA), the club officially ended the season with -21 points, placing them firmly at the bottom of the table.

This works out to an average of four goals conceded per match, highlighting not just a defensive crisis but a club completely overwhelmed on the pitch.

Yeni Malatyaspor financial struggles

While the on-field results are shocking, the root of Malatyaspor’s collapse lies in the boardroom.

Years of mismanagement culminated in a financial disaster. The club’s former president reportedly left behind debts nearing €20 million.

Such a financial burden crippled operations and led to FIFA intervening with a 21-point deduction for unpaid dues and other sanctions.

This off-field turmoil left the squad depleted, underfunded, and largely uncompetitive.

With little to no resources available for rebuilding or attracting quality players, the team was forced to field what essentially amounted to a youth or semi-professional side in a league filled with seasoned professionals.

Impac of Turkish earthquake on Yeni Malatyaspor

As if financial ruin wasn’t enough, Yeni Malatyaspor was also deeply affected by the devastating earthquake that struck Turkey in 2023, the same disaster that claimed Christian Atsu's life.

Lots of ex-players present at the funeral rites of late Christian Atsu on March 17, 2023 in Accra. Image credit: Nipah Dennis/AFP

Source: Getty Images

The calamity killed thousands of people, including that of Ahmet Eyüp Türkaslan, the team’s goalkeeper.

The club lost not just a player but a friend, and the emotional scars from that tragedy lingered well into the following seasons.

Beyond the human loss, the club’s facilities and infrastructure were severely damaged. Stadiums, training grounds, and administrative buildings were impacted, making daily operations extremely difficult.

With this monumential collpase, it remains to be seen how Yeni Malatyaspor could bounce back.

Otto Addo visits Alexander Djiku in Turkey

YEN.com.gh earlier reported Black Stars head coach Otto Addo's visit to Ghana defender Alexander Djiku in Turkey.

The visit, which happened in January this year, was just before the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar.

Djiku played a major role in both victories in March as Ghana took a commanding lead in their World Cup qualifying group, but narrowly missed out on the list of top performers against Chad and Madagascar.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh