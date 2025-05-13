NBA legend Michael Jordan will serve as a special contributor to NBA on NBC and Peacock starting in the 2025–2026 season

NBC returns to NBA broadcasting under an 11-year, $76 billion media deal alongside Amazon Prime Video and ESPN/ABC

Social media exploded with excitement as the NBA welcomed both NBC and Jordan back with all-caps enthusiasm

In a headline-making move that thrilled fans and rocked the basketball world, NBC announced on Monday that NBA legend Michael Jordan will return to the network, not as a player, but as a special contributor for the NBA on NBC and Peacock beginning in the 2025–2026 season.

This is significant, as Jordan has never taken on a role with a television network before.

The announcement comes as part of NBC's re-entry into NBA broadcasting through a massive new media rights agreement.

Jordan, widely considered the greatest basketball player of all time, was a dominant force during NBC’s previous tenure as an NBA broadcaster from 1990 to 2002.

His six championship victories with the Chicago Bulls were all aired on the network, making his involvement in NBC’s comeback feel like a full-circle moment.

NBA's NBC broadcast deal

NBC is set to reclaim a prominent place in professional basketball coverage thanks to an 11-year, $76 billion broadcast rights deal that begins next season.

Under the agreement, NBC will share national coverage of the league with Amazon Prime Video and ESPN/ABC, bringing a variety of platforms and viewing options to fans around the world.

This deal marks a new era for the NBA and its media strategy, emphasizing broad accessibility and engaging content across streaming and traditional television.

For NBC, bringing in Michael Jordan is not just a nostalgic nod—it’s a strategic move to drive excitement and credibility.

Michael Jordan NBA role as special contributor

While details of Jordan’s specific responsibilities remain under wraps, his title as “special contributor” suggests a unique position that blends commentary, storytelling, and perhaps on-camera features that draw from his storied career.

His charisma, knowledge of the game, and cultural impact are expected to elevate NBC’s coverage and offer fans something beyond traditional analysis.

In a video shared Monday, Jordan expressed his enthusiasm:

“I am so excited to see the NBA back on NBC. The NBA on NBC was a meaningful part of my career, and I’m excited about being a special contributor to the project. I’m looking forward to seeing you all when the NBA on NBC launches this October.”

NBA and fans reaction to Michael Jordan's NBA on NBC role

NBA fans responded to the announcement with all-caps excitement on its official social media channels, echoing the sentiment of fans worldwide.

For many, that era defined the golden age of basketball, with Jordan, Magic Johnson, and Larry Bird serving as its central figures.

The return of that familiar music, visuals, and now Jordan himself is poised to ignite interest among longtime fans and introduce a new generation to one of the sport's most memorable broadcast partnerships.

