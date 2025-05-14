Thomas Partey is ready to reject interest from Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, and Saudi clubs to sign a new deal and remain at Arsenal

Despite serious interest from European giants and financially dominant clubs in Saudi Arabia, Thomas Partey is ready to snub all advances and sign a contract extension with the North London side.

As Arsenal prepare for a crucial Premier League finale and continue to shape their squad for next season, the Ghana international appears set to deliver a major boost to Mikel Arteta by pledging his future to the club.

Thomas Partey reportedly rejects offers from Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, and Saudi clubs and is ready to extend Arsenal contract. Image credit: Marc Atkins, Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC

Source: Getty Images

Will Thomas Partey stay at Arsenal?

Partey, 31, is in the final stretch of his current Arsenal contract, which is due to expire on July 1.

With the midfielder eligible to negotiate freely with other clubs, speculation had mounted over a potential exit.

Spanish sides Barcelona and Atletico Madrid were reportedly monitoring his situation, while several Saudi Arabian clubs were prepared to offer him a massive financial package to lure him away from Europe.

Yet, according to reports from the Evening Standard, Partey has now made it clear that his priority is to remain in North London.

The former Atletico Madrid player has expressed a desire to stay and even hopes to finalize a new deal before Arsenal’s final league fixture against Southampton on May 25.

Thomas Partey's 2024/25 Premier League season

After an injury-disrupted 2022/23 campaign, Partey has enjoyed what many consider his most consistent and influential season since arriving at the Emirates in 2020.

His commanding presence in midfield has been crucial to Arsenal’s title challenge and European exploits.

Thomas Partey controls the ball during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Semi Final Second Leg match between PSG and Arsenal FC on May 07, 2025. Image credit: Daniela Porcelli/Sports Press Photo

Source: Getty Images

Fans’ anxiety during his suspension for the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg against Paris Saint-Germain underlined just how vital he has become to Arteta’s setup.

Partey’s blend of physicality, tactical intelligence, and ball progression has allowed him to anchor the midfield effectively, often serving as the pivot between defense and attack.

Despite his return to the side for the PSG vs Arsenal semis second leg, the Gunners failed to reach the 2025 UEFA Champions League final after losing 2-1 to Luis Enrique's side.

Can Martin Zubimendi displace Thomas Partey at Arsenal?

While Arsenal are actively looking to reinforce their midfield ahead of the next campaign, Partey’s position in the squad appears secure.

The club has reportedly agreed to a £51 million deal to sign Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad, a technically gifted Spanish international known for his composure and passing range.

Zubimendi’s arrival is viewed as a strategic reinforcement rather than a direct replacement for Partey.

With Jorginho expected to depart at the end of the season, Arsenal are preparing to maintain both quality and depth in central midfield.

Arteta sees Zubimendi and Partey as potentially complementary, offering varied tactical options depending on the opposition and game situation.

Will Arsenal extend Thomas Partey's contract?

Arteta has made no secret of his admiration for Partey and the role he plays within his team.

Speaking earlier this season, the Arsenal boss lauded the Ghanaian’s professionalism, leadership, and ability to dictate the tempo of the game.

With Arsenal set to return to the Champions League next season and ambitions of challenging for both domestic and European silverware, retaining an experienced head like Partey is seen as essential.

His decision to stay is also reflective of a growing belief among the Arsenal squad that the club is on the verge of something special.

A contract extension would not only reaffirm Partey’s commitment but also signal the club’s intent to compete at the highest level with a core of experienced and talented players.

English sports writer urges Arsenal to release Partey

YEN.com.gh earlier reported the strong opinion of an English sports journalist, who urged Arsenal to let Thomas Partey go when his contract ends.

According to LondonWorld sports reporter, Toby Bryant, the Ghana Black Stars midfielder has passed his prime, and that Arsenal need fresh legs in the defensive midfield role for the 2025/26 season.

