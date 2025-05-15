Derek Boateng made his entry into the hospitality industry in 2017, launching one of the most impressive five-star hotels in the country

By living modestly, honouring his family, and making smart financial moves, the former midfielder has built a solid foundation for the future

YEN.com.gh takes a closer look at the 30-year-old’s luxurious hotel in Accra, valued at several million dollars

Footballers around the world are known for their lavish lifestyles—luxury cars, designer wardrobes, and high-end holidays.

But while many enjoy the glamour that comes with the game, a few are taking bold steps to secure their future long after the final whistle blows.

Derek Boateng’s five-star hotel in Achimota, Accra, is reportedly worth several million dollars. Photos by mendiatahotel_gh/ Julian Finney (Getty Images)

Source: Instagram

Ghanaian football icon Derek Boateng is one such example, investing his wealth wisely as he transitions into life beyond football.

Instead of simply enjoying his retirement, the former Black Stars midfielder has built a luxury five-star hotel in Accra, Ghana’s capital.

The move is part of his long-term vision to create a sustainable business and prepare for the “rainy days” after his playing days.

Boateng’s journey off the pitch is as strategic as his passes on it—focused, smart, and driven.

Why Derek Boateng named his hotel After his children

The hotel is more than just a business venture; it’s a personal tribute.

Derek Boateng has named the hotel Mendiata Hotel, a creative blend of the names of his three beloved children—Mendy, Taisha, and Terick.

It’s a heartwarming gesture that reflects how much his family means to him and how they continue to inspire his journey.

Naming the hotel after his children gives the property a personal identity and legacy.

It’s a reminder that even in the fast-paced world of business, Boateng keeps his family at the heart of his decisions.

For the former Panathinaikos star, this hotel is not just a brand—it’s a lasting symbol of love and dedication.

A Sneak Peek Inside Mendiata Hotel

Located near the Golf Park in Achimota, Mendiata Hotel is already drawing attention for its sleek and modern design.

The interior is uniquely styled, featuring grass-effect carpets that bring a touch of nature indoors.

Each room is fitted with high-tech amenities, including fast Wi-Fi, mood lighting, and advanced shower systems that promise a luxury experience.

The hotel also boasts a wellness suite with a “Get in Shape” program for fitness enthusiasts.

Guests can enjoy an exclusive outdoor gym and swimming pool, designed to support both relaxation and health goals.

Established in 2017, Mendiata Hotel is more than just a business—it’s a legacy built with purpose, passion, and family at its core.

Derek Boateng's football career

Boateng is a well-traveled footballer, having played for clubs across England, Spain, Greece, Israel, Sweden, Ukraine, and Germany.

Renowned for his calm and elegant style of play, he dominated the midfield with precise passing and composure that often left opponents chasing shadows.

His impressive career saw him feature for a host of clubs including Fulham, Panathinaikos, Dnipro, Kalamata, OFI Crete, AIK, Beitar Jerusalem, FC Köln, Getafe, Rayo Vallecano, Eibar, and Rayo OKC.

Boateng made 47 appearances for the Black Stars, recording one goal.

Now retired from the game, the former Ghana midfielder is focused on securing his family’s financial future through smart investments.

Inaki Williams' shrewd investment in the hospitality sector

In other Publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Inaki Williams has ventured into the hospitality industry by putting up one of the most stunning hotels in the country.

By living a modest lifestyle, honouring his heritage, and investing wisely, Inaki is securing his future through investments.

