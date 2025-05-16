Fans can now buy a 2025/26 Arsenal home shirt featuring Thomas Partey’s name, hinting at a possible contract extension

The Ghanaian international player's contract expires this season, and Arsenal hasn’t provided clarity yet

Partey remains a key figure in Arsenal’s midfield when fit and his experience and composure could be crucial for 2025/26 Arsenal season

Arsenal officially launched their 2025/26 home kit on Thursday, May 15, ushering in a fresh wave of excitement among fans as the iconic red and white jersey hit the club's online store.

Among the names available for customisation on the men's replica shirts on the official Arsenal website is that of Thomas Partey, raising questions and sparking speculation about the Ghanaian midfielder’s future at the Emirates.

Thomas Partey of Arsenal jubilates after scoring during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Brentford FC at Emirates Stadium on April 12, 2025. Image credit: Vince Mignott/MB Media

Source: Getty Images

Will Thomas Partey extend his contract at Arsenal?

While the club has remained tight-lipped regarding Partey’s contract situation, which is set to expire at the end of the current season, the fact that supporters can purchase a Thomas Partey No.5 shirt for the upcoming campaign suggests Arsenal may be preparing to keep the 31-year-old beyond the summer.

Thomas Partey 2025/26 Arsenal replica jersey

It’s not uncommon for clubs to exclude players with uncertain futures from promotional materials or official merchandise.

Therefore, Partey's inclusion appears intentional and could be interpreted as a strong signal that negotiations are either ongoing or have quietly reached a positive conclusion behind the scenes.

Thomas Partey remains key Arsenal player

Since joining Arsenal from Atlético Madrid in 2020, Partey, who shined for Ghana against Madagascar on March 24, has been a pivotal figure in Mikel Arteta’s midfield setup.

Despite battling recurring injuries during his tenure, Partey's presence on the pitch often brings much-needed stability and control.

Thomas Partey of Arsenal is held back by Dominik Szoboszlai of Liverpool during the EPL match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield on May 11, 2025. Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC

Source: Getty Images

Retaining experienced and reliable squad members like the Ghana midfield dominator could be vital for the Gunners , especially with Premier League and Champions League back on the

Are Arsenal genuinely willing to keep Thomas Partey?

Of course, it’s possible that Partey’s inclusion in the kit customisation options is merely a case of standard practice, where all currently contracted players are listed until a formal decision is made.

However, such administrative choices often reflect internal club direction, and Arsenal’s historically deliberate approach to public-facing actions lends weight to the notion that Partey’s Emirates chapter may not yet be over.

This potential hint may also serve to gauge fan sentiment. If demand for Partey's shirt remains strong, it could influence the club’s stance as it weighs up experience against fitness concerns and future squad evolution.

Mikel Arteta issues second Thomas Partey contract update

YEN.com.gh earlier reported the second Thomas Partey Arsenal contract update by Mikel Arteta on May 24 as fans continue to expect an official announcement about the Ghanaian player's circumstance.

The Arsenal boss, however, issued a vague response, per Football.london, when asked if anything has changed regarding Partey's future.

The defensive midfielder, 31, is out of contract with the Gunners at the end of the 2024/25 season, with top La Liga sides Barcelon and Atletico Madrid reportedly moniroting his situation.

