Benjamin Asare impressed with clean sheets in both of Ghana’s World Cup qualifier victories, earning praise for his calm presence

After continuing to use public transport despite international success, Asare was gifted a car by businessman Alhaji Seidu Agongo

The Ghana National ex-Goalkeepers Union will honour Asare for his outstanding performance and inspiring conduct

The Ghana National ex-Goalkeepers Union (GNEGU) has announced plans to honour Hearts of Oak shot-stopper Benjamin Asare following his remarkable debut performance for the Black Stars in the recent FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The ceremony is scheduled to take place on May 20, 2025, at the Sunlodge Hotel in Accra.

Benjamin Asare makes Black Stars debut

Asare, who was handed his first senior international call-up earlier this year, made an immediate impact in Ghana’s crucial matches against Chad and Madagascar.

Starting both games, he kept clean sheets in each, providing Ghana with a solid foundation at the back. His composed performances and quick reflexes earned praise from fans and Black Stars technical handlers.

The veteran goalkeeper, once a key figure at Great Olympics, has gradually risen through the ranks in domestic football to earn his place on the national team.

Benjamin Asare gifted a car

Despite his recent elevation to international status, Asare has drawn admiration for his modest lifestyle.

He was recently seen commuting via public transport even after his senior debut, an act that caught the attention of many Ghanaians, including prominent business mogul Alhaji Seidu Agongo.

Touched by Asare's humility, Alhaji Agongo gifted him a brand-new Hyundai Elantra as a token of appreciation for remaining grounded despite his newfound fame, per Graphic Online.

This gesture sparked widespread media attention and elevated Asare’s status not just as a footballer, but also as a role model for aspiring athletes across the nation.

GNEGU to honour outstanding Benjamin Asare

The Ghana National ex-Goalkeepers Union, led by Chairman Adjei Agyeman, a former goalkeeper for Ashantigold, believes Asare’s journey deserves formal recognition, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

“Benjamin Asare has been outstanding and we want to honour him. We formed this union to honour performing goalkeepers in the Ghana Premier League, and now we want to honour Asare,” Adjei Agyeman said.

The upcoming award ceremony on May 20 is expected to draw former national goalkeepers, current professionals, football officials, and supporters.

The event will highlight Asare’s contributions to Ghana football while inspiring the next generation of goalkeepers.

Asare's rise at Black Stars

Asare’s rise offers a compelling narrative in a football culture often marked by glitz and fame.

His story is resonating with young talents who look up to him as proof that discipline, patience, and character matter as much as talent.

Cost of Benjamin Asare's new car

YEN.com.gh earlier reported the value of Benjamin Asare's donated car by Alhaji Agongo, with many Ghanaian football fans hailing the philanthropist's gesture.

The Hyundai Elantra has an estimated price in the region of GH 143,000 to GHC 190,000.

