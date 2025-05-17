Michael Essien didn’t hesitate to voice his opinion on the long-standing GOAT debate between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

For many years, the rivalry between the two icons has been at the heart of football conversations

Together, they have dominated the sport, amassing a combined 13 Ballon d’Or titles and redefining greatness on the pitch

Former Real Madrid and Chelsea midfielder Michael Essien once made his stance clear in the long-running GOAT debate.

The debate over who holds the title of the greatest footballer of all time remains a hot topic, fuelling passionate discussions on five-a-side pitches and pub tables worldwide.

Though Messi and Ronaldo have dominated the game for nearly two decades, the argument shows no signs of subsiding.

When Michael Essien settled the GOAT debate with a brilliant take

Who is the GOAT: Ronaldo or Messi?

The Ronaldo vs Messi conversation has captivated football enthusiasts, analysts, and even players for over a decade.

The two iconic figures dominated the sport, consistently pushing each other to new heights.

Their rivalry was marked by an era in which they claimed every Ballon d’Or from 2008 to 2017, cementing their place as legends of the game.

Despite their respective careers winding down, the debate remains as intense as ever.

Many believe Messi put an end to the argument with his crowning achievement—leading Argentina to World Cup glory in 2022.

Yet, others still argue Ronaldo deserves to be recognised as the greatest, citing his goal-scoring prowess and individual records.

Essien picks between Ronaldo and Messi

Essien once weighed in on the long-running debate between Ronaldo and Messi.

The Ghanaian football legend officially retired from the sport in 2020, two years after ending his international career with the Black Stars.

Essien had the opportunity to share the pitch with Ronaldo during his loan spell at Real Madrid in the 2012–2013 season.

The pair played 30 matches together for Los Blancos. On the other hand, Essien faced off against Lionel Messi eight times while playing for both Chelsea and Real Madrid, recording three wins and five draws.

In a 2018 interview with Copa 90 USA, Essien acknowledged Messi’s extraordinary talent but ultimately favored Ronaldo for his versatility.

"He's the best (Messi) but when you compare him & Ronaldo, for me Ronaldo is complete player. Messi is talented but he's only left footed. Ronaldo can jump, shoot, left right,” Essien explained via COPA 90.

Michael Essien's career

Essien began his professional career in 2000 with Bastia in France before moving to Lyon in 2003, per Sportskeeda.

He joined Chelsea in 2005, where he enjoyed the most successful spell of his club career.

During his nine-year stint with the Blues, Essien made 256 appearances, scoring 25 goals and providing 20 assists.

His time at Stamford Bridge saw him win two Premier League titles, four FA Cups, and one Football League Cup, cementing his legacy as one of Africa’s most accomplished midfielders.

Essien shares Real Madrid moment with Cristiano Ronaldo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Essien shared a nostalgic photo with Ronaldo from their Real Madrid days.

The famous Ghanaian footballer joined Real Madrid on a season-long loan from Chelsea during the 2012/13 campaign, reuniting with Mourinho, who had managed him at Stamford Bridge.

