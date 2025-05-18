Manchester City finished the season without a trophy, falling short in the FA Cup final with a 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace made history, securing their first major title in 119 years thanks to a winning goal from Eberechi Eze

Goalkeeper Dean Henderson was the emotional hero, dedicating the victory to his late father who passed away earlier in the season

Crystal Palace have made history by lifting the FA Cup for the first time, defeating Manchester City 1-0 in a dramatic final at Wembley Stadium.

Eberechi Eze’s 16th-minute strike was enough to separate the sides and secure a landmark victory for the South London club.

Dean Henderson: Crystal Palace FA Cup final hero dedicates victory to late father

The win not only earned Palace their first major domestic trophy but also guaranteed a place in next season’s UEFA Europa League, marking a new chapter in the club’s 120-year journey.

While Eze grabbed the headlines with his composed finish, it was goalkeeper Dean Henderson who stole the spotlight with a heroic performance between the sticks.

Henderson made six key saves during the match, including a crucial penalty stop in the 36th minute to deny City’s Omar Marmoush.

The save preserved Palace’s narrow lead and sparked belief throughout the team, as they resisted relentless pressure from Pep Guardiola’s side, who finished the match with 79% possession and 23 attempts on goal.

For Henderson, the victory carried deep personal significance.

Speaking after the match, the 28-year-old dedicated the win to his late father, who passed away earlier in the season.

“I lost my dad at the start, and I’ll miss him, but today he was with me until the final whistle. This victory is for him,” Henderson shared emotionally.

Henderson on Marmoush's penalty save

Marmoush missed a golden opportunity to equalise after a clumsy challenge by Tyrick Mitchell on Bernardo Silva gifted his side a penalty.

Many expected Erling Haaland to take the spot kick, but the Norwegian striker surprisingly handed the ball to Marmoush instead.

The decision proved costly, as goalkeeper Jordan Henderson dived to his right to deny Marmoush’s effort, guessing the direction perfectly.

Speaking after the match, Henderson admitted he was confident about where the Egyptian forward would aim his shot.

“I knew I would save Marmoush’s penalty, I knew where he was going,” Henderson told the BBC.

“If Haaland stepped up, I wasn’t sure where he would go. But when Marmoush stepped up, I knew exactly what to expect.”

