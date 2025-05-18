West Ham fans voiced their frustration after Mohammed Kudus delivered another underwhelming performance against Nottingham Forest

The 24-year-old struggled to make an impact, frequently holding onto the ball too long and failing to create decisive moments

With just three goals and two assists this season, Kudus has yet to rediscover his best form, leaving supporters concerned

West Ham United hosted Nottingham Forest in a Premier League clash that once again put Mohammed Kudus under the microscope.

The 24-year-old forward has faced a tough 2024/25 season, struggling to recapture the form that once made him one of West Ham’s most promising talents.

Mohammed Kudus had a poor game against Nottingham Forest. Photos: Steve Bardens/Bradley Collyer.

Source: Getty Images

The Ghana international’s performances have taken a noticeable dip this campaign, prompting fans to wonder what has gone wrong.

Since Graham Potter’s arrival at the London Stadium in January, Kudus has been inconsistent—delivering flashes of quality but often falling short of his best.

Despite Potter praising him as an “unbelievable talent,” the former Ajax star has yet to regain the level of influence that made him such a dangerous attacking threat.

Unfortunately, his confidence appears to have waned, and this was evident again during Sunday’s match at the London Stadium.

On multiple occasions, Kudus’ hesitation disrupted West Ham’s attacking rhythm, frustrating even his teammates.

Kudus himself has admitted he hasn’t been performing at his best this season, and his display against Nottingham Forest did little to change that perception.

Fans criticise Kudus after poor display vs Nottingham

He played 79 minutes before being substituted for Luis Guilherme—a move that was welcomed by many West Ham fans.

Social media quickly filled with criticism as supporters voiced their disappointment over Kudus’ underwhelming performance, making it clear that many have lost patience with the Ghanaian star.

@CallumWHU_ said:

"Guilherme already done done more than Kudus in 2 mins on the pitch."

@Stannn10 said:

"Took Guilherme 30 seconds to do more than Kudus."

@ItsKidKaiser added:

"Hope this one the last time I've seen Kudus in a West Ham shirt. Total disrespect to the club. He just plays for himself."

@ironx100 commented:·

"Kudus off now. Might as well have not started. Totally ineffective all game."

@kwasioheneyank1 questioned:·

"What happened to Kudus he’s been atrocious this season."

@gwppiper1992 shared:

Unpopular opinion but I really would be happy to see kudus sold this summer , feel like Bowen gets frustrated with him aswell gives me massive mane vibes at Liverpool , attitude is bad and doesn’t pass. Cash in

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh