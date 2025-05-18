Mohammed Kudus received a special shoutout from FIFA for his memorable debut goal at the World Cup

Kudus became the eighth youngest goalscorer in the 2022 World Cup when he scored against South Korea at 22 years and 118 days

He has been tipped for a summer move with clubs from the Premier League and Saudi Arabia chasing his signature

Two years after dazzling fans on football’s biggest stage, Ghanaian international Mohammed Kudus has earned a special tribute from FIFA.

The global football authority took to X (formerly Twitter) to spotlight Kudus’ memorable first World Cup goal during the 2022 tournament in Qatar.

Mohammed Kudus rejoices after scoring against South Korea at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on November 28, 2022. Photo by David Ramos - FIFA.

Kudus shines bright despite Ghana’s early exit from Qatar 2022 World Cup

Although Ghana’s journey at the 2022 Mundial was short-lived, Kudus emerged as the nation’s breakout star.

The then 22-year-old entered his maiden senior international tournament with growing expectations.

Ghana’s campaign began with a narrow and painful 3-2 defeat to Portugal, where, despite flashes of brilliance, the Black Stars fell short in their Group H opener, per Ghanafa.org.

How Kudus dominated against South Korea

It was in the next fixture, however, that Kudus truly announced himself on the world stage.

Facing South Korea in a make-or-break encounter, the West Ham United man delivered a performance that blended tactical intelligence with clinical execution.

Ghana’s first breakthrough came via Mohammed Salisu, but it was Kudus who stamped his authority moments later.

Timing his run into the box to perfection, he connected with an inch-perfect delivery from Jordan Ayew to double the advantage with a deft header.

South Korea mounted a comeback, levelling the score with relentless attacking pressure.

But when Ghana needed a response, Kudus was once again the difference. Lurking in the right zone at the right time, he swept in a close-range finish to restore the lead, the BBC reports.

Unforgettable moments: Ghana’s pain vs Uruguay, Kudus’ promise

Heading into the decisive third group match, Ghana had the chance to settle an old score with Uruguay.

The painful memories of the 2010 quarter-final heartbreak lingered, and fans anticipated a moment of redemption.

Kudus continued to play with intensity and even won a penalty early on, but captain Andre Ayew’s miss shifted momentum away from the West Africans.

Uruguay capitalised, scoring twice and eliminating Ghana in a result that rekindled disappointment.

Despite the early exit, one name stood tall in the aftermath. The Nima-born dynamo was widely praised for his fearless displays.

FIFA pays tribute to Mohammed Kudus with throwback goal

FIFA, evidently still impressed, shared a throwback clip of Kudus’ goal against South Korea on their official World Cup page.

The post featured Ghana’s flag alongside a gleaming star emoji, a subtle yet powerful recognition of the midfielder’s tournament-defining moment.

Fans react as FIFA celebrates Kudus’ World Cup goal

The post quickly drew admiration from fans across the globe, many of whom flooded the comments with praise for the Black Stars talisman.

@Themangh247 praised Kudus:

“Superstar 🌟”

@times39389 waxed lyrical:

“Kudus is proving to be a phenomenal talent for Ghana at the FIFA World Cup. His skills and determination are a joy to watch.”

@FlyingSaucerCap chimed in:

“Watch Ghana storm the 2026 WORLD CUP with a World shocker🏅🏆”

@sana_unnisa7 concluded:

“Black Stars shining bright! Proud of you, Kudus!”

Kudus set to exit West Ham this summer

YEN.com.gh also reported that Mohammed Kudus is tipped for a summer exit from West Ham amid Graham Potter’s plans to revamp the squad.

The Ghanaian star has attracted interest from Premier League giants Arsenal and Liverpool, while clubs in the Saudi Pro League are also lining up formal bids.

