Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has pointed to Mohammed Kudus' drop in performance as a major reason behind West Ham United's disappointing 2024/25 Premier League campaign.

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Kudus, who joined the Hammers from Ajax in the summer of 2023, has struggled to replicate the standout performances that defined his impressive debut season in England’s top flight.

Mohammed Kudus’ Struggles: Jamie Carragher Highlights Impact on West Ham’s Season

Source: Getty Images

While he made a significant impact last season, scoring nine goals and providing six assists, his numbers have declined this term, with just four goals and three assists in 31 appearances.

In the 2023/24 campaign, the Ghana international dazzled with moments of brilliance, including a memorable solo goal against Frankfurt in the Europa League and a spectacular bicycle kick against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

However, this season has seen a sharp contrast in form, both individually and collectively for West Ham.

Carragher blames Kudus for West Ham struggles

The Hammers currently sits 15th in the Premier League with just one game left to play — a steep fall from their ninth-place finish last season.

Kudus’ inability to maintain his previous form has coincided with West Ham’s downward slide in the table.

Speaking on Sky Sports ahead of West Ham’s 2-1 loss to Nottingham Forest, Carragher highlighted Kudus’ underwhelming campaign as a reflection of the team’s overall dip.

“There is no doubt he’s a quality player who should be playing for a team closer to the top of the table, not near the bottom,” Carragher stated.

“But probably one of the reasons why West Ham are where they are this season is because he hasn’t shown the form that he showed last season.

"Last season, he looked fantastic, just hasn’t looked the same player this season. So I wouldn’t be surprised if there was a change.”

Kudus started against Forest and featured for 79 minutes before being subbed off in another frustrating outing.

West Ham will finish their campaign with a trip to Ipswich Town on Sunday, hoping to end a difficult season on a more positive note.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh